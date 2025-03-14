CEDAR CITY, UT – Cedar City Police Department is pleased to announce the launch of a new cutting-edge crime-solving technology called “Flock Safety.” This technology solution will be rolling out over the next few weeks and aims to deter and help solve crime to continue ensuring

the safety of our community.

This technology features automated license plate readers (ALPR) and live and recorded video cameras that work 24/7 to provide our officers with objective evidence to solve crimes faster and more efficiently. These tools are specifically used to capture license plates only on the rear of vehicles. The cameras do not capture pictures of the vehicle driver. The plate is queried through the law enforcement database and notifies officers if the vehicle is wanted or has been involved in a criminal event.

“As our community grows, we are constantly seeking and evaluating new methods to improve public safety,” said Police Chief Darin Adams. “Flock Safety technology will greatly assist us in our efforts to better protect our community and keep our residents and visitors safe.”

Cedar City has joined many other cities across the state and country that have successfully deployed Flock Safety, which means the data collected can be searched and analyzed across several platforms. This assists to lower crime statewide and nationally! This can include recovering stolen vehicles, tracking down criminals, and more arrests.

It is the Cedar City Police Department’s goal to keep Cedar City as safe as possible, and with the help of modern-day technology, they are thankful to be even more efficient in solving crime.