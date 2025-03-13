Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“We are so proud of Mia, Ellie, Niya and the whole team for stepping up in a big way. Mia continues to shine as a freshman, Ellie had a senior night to remember, and Niya has been stellar in the all-around.”

Mia Hampton – Freshman of the Week

Rookie sensation Mia Hampton continues to make waves in her debut season, putting up another clutch performance to help power the Thunderbirds past Boise State. Hampton kicked off the night with a solid 9.800 on vault before matching that score on bars. When it came time for floor, she set the tone for an electric rotation, earning a 9.825. Week after week, Hampton proves she’s one of the top freshman talents in the conference, delivering steady, high-scoring routines that keep the T-Birds soaring.

Ellie Cacciola – Specialist of the Week

On senior night, veteran standout Ellie Cacciola delivered in style, showcasing the leadership and skill that have defined her career. She set the stage with a 9.875 on vault, sparking a season-high team rotation. She followed it up with a rock-solid 9.825 on beam, helping Southern Utah notch another season-best 49.100 in the event. Then, in her final performance at the America First Event Center, Cacciola saved her best for last, earning a 9.900 on floor to take second place and cap off an unforgettable night.

Niya Randolph – Gymnast of the Week

For the second straight meet, Niya Randolph was unstoppable in the all-around, taking first place with a career-matching 39.450. She dazzled on floor with a stunning 9.925 routine to clinch the event title. Randolph also delivered on vault with a 9.850, tying for third, and claimed second on bars with a 9.875. Her all-around dominance fueled the Flippin’ Birds’ record-breaking night, as the team set new season highs on vault, beam, and overall score in the statement win over Boise State.

With momentum on their side, the Thunderbirds will look to carry their winning form into the final regular season meet as they continue their push toward postseason success.

Next Up

The Thunderbirds will now make the return trip to Boise, Idaho to take on the Broncos on Friday, March 14, at 7:00 p.m. MT in ExtraMile Arena. The meet will be available to watch on Mountain West Network, and live stats are available on virti.us.