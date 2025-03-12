From Karl Hunt, Utah DNR Public Information Officer

SALT LAKE – The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is sending two task forces to Texas to assist with wildland firefighting efforts in the state. The two task forces are traveling to Texas on a severity assignment to assist the local firefighting resources due to heightened fire activity in Texas.

One task force consists of state staff and local firefighters from Northern Utah and Moab, while the second comprises staff and local firefighters from Southern Utah.

The task force out of Northern Utah is being led by Bryce Boyer, who works for FFSL and serves as the Summit County Fire Warden. Trevor Whiting, the Assistant Fire Warden in Tooele County will serve as a Task Force Leader Trainee to develop his skills in that position, gaining valuable experience to take on future leadership roles.

The Northern Utah Task Force includes engines and firefighters from Provo Fire, Juab Fire, Moab Fire, North Fork Special Services District, and the state of Utah. Matt Jarvis, a captain for the Lone Peak Hotshots, is leading the task force out of Southern Utah. Alexander Larsen, the Kane County Fire Warden, will serve as a Task Force Leader Trainee.

The Southern Utah team includes engine resources and firefighters from Cedar City Fire, Dammeron Valley Fire, Enterprise Fire, Hurricane Valley Fire, and the state of Utah Both task forces will be deployed for 14 days in Texas before returning to Utah.