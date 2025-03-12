From Gabbie Costello, Cedar City Offices

CEDAR CITY, UT – Twelve finalists have just been announced for Cedar City Star Search, where they will have the chance to win $250 in their respective age category or division at the Heritage Theater on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. The finalists will compete in front of an esteemed panel of local celebrity judges, including Cedar City Mayor Garth O. Green, Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson, and Cedar City Children’s Musical Theater Founder and President Jewly Krause. The 12 finalists who will compete in the 2025 Cedar City Star Search talent competition are:

GROUP CATEGORY:

● Sheila Rains and Lydia LeFevre

● Cruise Louthan and Ethan Templin

● Ling Yu, Michelle Hall, Ying Wang, Yi Yang, Ruohan Gao, Jiazhen Yan

YOUTH CATEGORY:

● Layla Carnesecca

● Vivienne Hugie

● Jianna Anuhea Ng

TEEN CATEGORY:

● Sydney Rasmussen

● Sophie Heaton

● Reagyn Reynolds

ADULT CATEGORY:

● David Lee Williams

● Collin Englebright

● Ren Carter

Cedar City Events is looking forward to partnering with Canyon Creek Services for another year of philanthropic efforts to raise money and awareness for the life-saving services they provide. Donations will be encouraged at the door, along with silent auction opportunities and concession sales. Cheer on the finalists at this free community event by reserving your ticket online before they are all gone at www.cedarcityut.gov/starsearch. Tickets must be reserved in advance. We hope to see you there!