Ellie Cacciola starts out Senior Night with a 9.875 on vault.#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/8fzjUHYO7p

— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 8, 2025

Second rotation – uneven bars

The T-birds moved to the bars for the second rotation, totaling a 49.250 score. Randolph got things started with 9.875, which was followed by a 9.825 from Isabella Neff. Maria Ferguson followed with a 9.900, before a fall from Alex Routsis resulted in an 8.925. Christensen got SUU back on track as the last bars competitor, notching a 9.850.

Third rotation – balance beam

SUU moved to the beam next, recording a new season-best score of 49.100. Randolph began with a 9.800, which Christensen followed with a 9.775. A 9.850 from Elliot Bringhurst followed, before Cacciola and Rylee Miller each recorded 9.825 scores. Ferguson capped the rotation with a 9.800 as the team moved to the last event of the meet.

Final rotation – floor exercise

The Flippin’ Birds ended the night on floor, recording another new season-high score (49.350). Hampton began with a 9.825, and Alyssa Fernandez followed with a 9.800. Christensen then earned a 9.850 before Randolph matched a career-high with a 9.925. Cacciola capped her career at the AFEC with a 9.900, and fellow senior Gull followed with a 9.850.

Once the scores were finalized, the Thunderbirds emerged with a new season-high score while securing a 196.900-196.300 victory.

Niya Randolph soars to tie her career best on floor with a 9.925!#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/me4MVsIBJJ — SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 8, 2025

Assistant coach Jamie Wysong post meet

Up next

Southern Utah travels to Boise on Friday, March 14, for a rematch with the Broncos in the regular season finale.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on the Mountain West Network.