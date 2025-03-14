By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz
CEDAR CITY, Utah – Hosting regional foe Boise State in the season’s home finale, the No. 21 ranked SUU gymnastics team recorded a new season-high score in a 196.900-196.300 victory.
Niya Randolph took the meet all-around title for the Flippin’ Birds, recording a 39.450 score. Senior Ellie Cacciola totaled the top score on vault in her final home meet, notching a 9.875.
First rotation – vault
Southern Utah began the night on vault, recording a season-high vault score of 49.200. Cacciola set the tone, starting with a 9.875. Mackenzie Kelly followed with a solid 9.850, before Mia Hampton totaled a 9.800. Randolph and Brinlee Christensen followed with scores of 9.850 and 9.825 respectively, and Taylor Gull closed out the rotation with 9.650.
Ellie Cacciola starts out Senior Night with a 9.875 on vault.#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/8fzjUHYO7p
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 8, 2025
Second rotation – uneven bars
The T-birds moved to the bars for the second rotation, totaling a 49.250 score. Randolph got things started with 9.875, which was followed by a 9.825 from Isabella Neff. Maria Ferguson followed with a 9.900, before a fall from Alex Routsis resulted in an 8.925. Christensen got SUU back on track as the last bars competitor, notching a 9.850.
Maria Ferguson nails the landing for a 9.900 on bars!#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/5QHrO5iUkT
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 8, 2025
Third rotation – balance beam
SUU moved to the beam next, recording a new season-best score of 49.100. Randolph began with a 9.800, which Christensen followed with a 9.775. A 9.850 from Elliot Bringhurst followed, before Cacciola and Rylee Miller each recorded 9.825 scores. Ferguson capped the rotation with a 9.800 as the team moved to the last event of the meet.
Elliot Bringhurst scores a 9.850 on beam to lead the Flippin' Birds#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/DwmKpxhg2q
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 8, 2025
Final rotation – floor exercise
The Flippin’ Birds ended the night on floor, recording another new season-high score (49.350). Hampton began with a 9.825, and Alyssa Fernandez followed with a 9.800. Christensen then earned a 9.850 before Randolph matched a career-high with a 9.925. Cacciola capped her career at the AFEC with a 9.900, and fellow senior Gull followed with a 9.850.
Once the scores were finalized, the Thunderbirds emerged with a new season-high score while securing a 196.900-196.300 victory.
Niya Randolph soars to tie her career best on floor with a 9.925!#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/me4MVsIBJJ
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 8, 2025
Ellie Cacciola with a 9.900 in her last ever routine in the AFEC!#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/UQ24MwE6CC
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 8, 2025
Assistant coach Jamie Wysong post meet
Up next
Southern Utah travels to Boise on Friday, March 14, for a rematch with the Broncos in the regular season finale.
The meet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on the Mountain West Network.