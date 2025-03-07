By Glen Reber, The Fellas Barbershop

Cedar City’s very own The Fellas Barbershop is celebrating one year of serving the community, creating fresh cuts, and building an unmatched barbering experience. Since opening its doors, the shop has quickly grown into a household name, earning the title of Cedar City’s highest-rated barbershop with over 500 five-star Google reviews—a testament to its commitment to top-notch service and customer satisfaction.

A Vision of Community and Quality

Owner Glen Reber started The Fellas Barbershop – Cedar City with a clear purpose: to give back to the community that means so much to him. “I love Cedar City and wanted to find a way to be more closely connected with our amazing community,” he said. “This shop is more than just a place to get a haircut – it’s a gathering space, a hub for camaraderie, and a place where people walk out feeling their best.”

What started as a dream quickly turned into a thriving business. Today, six highly skilled barbers work tirelessly to provide an unparalleled grooming experience, setting a new standard in the local barbering scene. The shop has seen incredible growth—not only in its team size and number of customers but also in the overwhelming support from the Cedar City community.

More Than Just a Barbershop

Over the past year, The Fellas Barbershop has been more than just a place for a great haircut—it has been an active contributor to the Cedar City community. The shop has proudly participated in events like Fiesta Days, the Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, July Jamboree, and the 4th of July Parade, helping bring people together and strengthen local ties.

The Fellas even hosted their own block party open to the entire community, complete with live music, games, and a bounce house for kids—a perfect example of their commitment to creating a welcoming and family-friendly environment.

One of their proudest initiatives has been their Veterans Day free haircut event, where The Fellas locations collectively donated hundreds of free haircuts to those who have served. “Giving back is at the core of what we do,” said Reber. “We’re excited to do even more for our veterans and community in the upcoming years.”

Anniversary Celebration – Join the Party!

To commemorate their one-year anniversary, The Fellas Barbershop – Cedar City is hosting an epic celebration this week, and the whole community is invited!

● Here’s what’s happening:

$24 Haircuts – Thursday, June 13 (a special throwback price!)

● Anniversary Party – Saturday, June 15 (featuring swag bags, food, and special giveaways)

● Anniversary Raffle – All Week! (Every haircut earns an entry to win free haircuts for a year + awesome products!)

So, if you haven’t experienced Cedar City’s top-rated barbershop yet, now is the perfect time. Stop by The Fellas Barbershop – Cedar City, get a fresh cut, join the celebration, and see why the community can’t stop raving about this barbershop.

Follow The Fellas Barbershop on social media for updates and event details!