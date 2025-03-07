Better Together-Each woman a thread within the tapestry of belonging.

By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Cairn Women’s Conference has something for everyone. It will be a day of empowerment, connection, and inspiration with amazing women! This event is designed to bring together women from all walks of life to celebrate each other’s strengths and accomplishments. Every women’s success should be an inspiration to others, we’re strongest when we cheer each other on.

The Cairn is all about women coming together to share their stories within their individual journeys, with the compassionate knowledge that we’ve all been there, or are going to go through it. And, most importantly, we are not alone. Whether you are a student, professional, or stay-at-home mom, this conference will have something for everyone. It’s a conference to Share, Learn and Have Fun. Because, simply, we are Better Together.

Sharing stories, wisdom, life lessons and healing together forms a bond of sisterhood that is extremely powerful. There is a shared experience that all women have and feel, which can only be understood fully by other women. This kind of group bonding allows us to cry and laugh without being judged. Participate in engaging workshops, listen to well-trained, thought-provoking speakers, and network with like-minded individuals.

Keynote speakers

Melinda Pfundstien – Melinda currently serves as Executive Director of Community and Workforce Development at Southern Utah University. She is an accomplished actress, and impactful director in live theatre, she excels in artistry, leadership, trailblazing and strategic communications. She enjoys bringing individuals and groups together-whether it be on platforms of education, creativity, or uplifting social causes.

Tessa Romero – “The Transformative Power of the ‘I Am’ Statement”

Passionate about kind and effective communication, Tessa is a mindset coach, especially for moms. She has used the promise of self-discovery to inspire a dramatic turnaround in women’s approach to daily life and motherhood. Tessa helps cultivate patience, confidence, and joy in motherhood.

Sierra Lamb – “Home Safety”

As a Senior Leader of two L.L.C. businesses, Si (short for Sierra) and OneLIfe CPR & First Aid L.L.C, is excited to be part of the movement in providing high-quality Life-Saving education for professionals, AND the general public of many families throughout the western United States. She has a background in both animal and human medicine. She has been an active first responder since 2010. Si is very passionate about promoting awareness and education of basic life-saving to all levels of the household world and automatic in-the-office and on-the-street knowledge. Her goal is to build an education facility that offers not only training in healthcare, but also Emergency Medical Services, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

Lynette Kelly – “Intuitive Self-Defense for Women”

Lynette has been studying boxing, judo and Ronin Goshin Jutsi for 12 years. She feels a deep purpose to being a bridge for women to learn and practice self-defense. She is a mother, tailor and competitive weightlifter. She is working on completing her personal trainer certificate, and plans to open up a studio in Cedar City, where she will coach boxing, weightlifting and general physical fitness.

DiAnne Berry – “Accentuating Your Essence”

Being the oldest child, DiAnne believes she has a heightened sense of responsibility. She left her family farm at age 18, and found herself in an unfamiliar territory of only having to consider her own needs, she remembers the feeling of being adrift. She got married and assisted her husband through his college and career, taking classes when she could in alternative medicine and raised 8 children, (gave birth to 5) and adopted three siblings when they were 9, 11 and 12. DiAnne was able to move back into her childhood farm-home in Brush Prairie, Washington. She had struggled to find her voice but nowadays, she shares her voice and wisdom as an Artist, Empath Guide, Resilience Advocate, and Author of two books, which explore the gifts of resilience, confidence, and peace of mind amidst life’s storms. She leads workshops on ‘The Art of Living Well’ like trusting your intuition, and empathic skills. DiAnne specializes in healing work and coaching. She now lives in southern Utah. DiAnne is honored with your presence at the conference, she treasures it as a part of her significant journey.

Dr. Jeff O’Driscoll-“Finding Gratitude in Grief”

Back by popular demand speaker, healer, spiritual mentor, author and former ER doctor, Jeff O’Driscoll says every experience enables me to help others. For 25 years he has helped people heal their bodies. With candor, humor and empathy, he now helps people identify their gifts, find their own answers, and heal their souls. Dr. O’Driscoll has been writing books for over 30 years. He has published works of history, biography, theology, medical science and healthcare administration. He recently published a series of children’s books.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

8:30 am-5:00 pm.

The Heritage Center

105 N. 100 E.

Cedar City, Utah

THECAIRNWOMENSCONFERENCE.ORG

“Every time women gather together in circles, the world heals a little more”-Jana Leavitt

“Alone we can do so little-together we can do so much. There’s strength in numbers, and when women stand together, we can change our worlds and the world.