My colleagues and I worked diligently for in Rural Utah and the rest of the state to pass bills that strengthen our economy, invest in education, enhance public safety, and secure Utah’s future. Personally, I ran 10 bills this Session to help further these efforts in our state. I will review each of these bills below.

Bill Review

HB 41: State Water Policy Amendments. This bill aims to turn more attention and study to groundwater. It adds groundwater to lakes and rivers in their study of water quality to ensure it complies with state drinking water status and public health guidelines. It was signed by the Governor.

HB 47: Public Lands Watering Rights Amendments. This bill will protect our grazers who use water on our public lands from a Federal Agencies water filing. It is now waiting for the Governor’s signature

HB 72: Electricity Rate Amendments. HB 72 aimed to save money for Utahans and operate as an extra layer of protection against bad rates and expenses from Rocky Mountain Power. We ultimately pulled this bill to negotiate further in interim and find a better way to address this issue. As a result of negotiations with the state’s largest utility, other energy bills can now go forward and other concessions were made.

HB 174: Water Rights Restricted Account. HB 174 simplifies restrictions around the restricted water account use for legal funds. As Utah’s water rights systems grow and become more complex, they require more legal support. This gives the state engineer the ability to do this. It passed through unanimously and is waiting to be signed by the Governor.

HB 202: Private Landowner Big Games Revisions. We are aiming to protect private landowner’s rights and promote a healthy wildlife population through a landowner draw for elk tags. This encourages landowners to allow wildlife on their land despite the potential damages they may cause and gives them a chance to possibly earn some monetary benefits for their sacrifice. It passed through the Legislature and is now waiting for the Governor’s signature.

HB 239: Disaster Funds Revisions. This bill will help funds in the disaster relief program become more accessible to disaster prevention efforts. These funds will go a long way in helping our at-risk communities, particularly rural communities, prepare for disasters and mitigate damages, such as monsoon season flooding. It passed through and is awaiting the Governor’s signature.

HB 249: Nuclear Power Amendments. This bill addresses the future of all energy projects in Utah by creating different working groups dedicated to developing energy projects in the state, and specifically to bring nuclear energy to Utah. This is a great step forward for the future of our state. HB 249 took some negotiations to get past the finish line, working to get the language the Utah Associations of Counties wanted, ensuring that local powers had a say in projects in their local areas. After some hard work and negotiation, we got it through. It is now on the Governor’s desk awaiting his signature.

HB 253: Agriculture and Food Amendments. This is a clean-up bill for the Department of Food and Agriculture that was worked on extensively during interim, with all groups working hard to get the correct language in the bill and accomplish all that was needed, making clarifications that better our state in agriculture. It is awaiting the Governor’s signature after passing unanimously.

HCR 1: Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Grand County Water Conservancy District. HCR 1 transfers the ownership of water infrastructure owned operated by the DOE for the Moab Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action project to the Grand County Water Conservancy District. This secures water infrastructure in a rural area that is badly needed. It passed and was signed by the Governor.

HJR 3: Joint Resolution Regarding State Prisoner Placement in Iron County Correctional Facility. This bill allows for much needed expansion in the Iron County Correctional Facility, allowing the jail to acquire more bedding for prisoners. The prison is short on space and bedding, and this bill will address that issue. It passed through legislation and is awaiting the signature of the Governor.

Intern Message from Joe Boyle

It was an honor to assist Rep. Carl Albrecht in serving the people of District 70. I’m from Monticello and I love Rural Utah. In addition to working hard to better the lives of his constituents, we also worked to better the lives of all in Rural Utah. District 70 will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish you all the best!

2025 Session Conclusion

It was a session full of tough bills and good energy legislation. Even though the Session has come to an end, my work is far from finished. Look out for different townhalls and events I will be attending in your area. The work I do is for the people of District 70. Please take advantage of these opportunities to voice your concerns to me. It was a privilege to once again represent you on the hill, I’m looking forward to more diligent work during interim to help our great state and Rural Utah. Contact me through phone or email; [email protected], (435) 979-6578.

Thank you for your support!

Rep. Carl Albrecht