The Utah State Legislature has officially passed House Bill 100: Food Security Amendments—a significant step in combating student hunger in Utah. This legislation, part of The Policy Project’s 2025 initiative, The Focused Student Project, received unanimous support from the Senate Education Committee and gained widespread backing from Utah legislators, as well as students, parents, teachers, and school administrators across the state. The bill now heads to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk, with strong expectations of his support.

“In a state with one of the best economies in the nation, it is alarming that one in six Utah children are hungry,” said Emily Bell McCormick, Founder and President of The Policy Project. “Hungry students cannot learn, and this bill helps us maximize our investments in education and curb the many long-term negative outcomes associated with child hunger.”

House Bill 100 secures $2.5 million in funding to provide free school lunch to K-12 students in the reduced-price category—students from families who do not qualify for federal aid like SNAP or TANF. This is a massive victory, as HB100 is one of few bills funded in a historically tight budget year. The bill also aims to reduce the shame and stigma associated with free school meals. Lastly, it encourages school districts to implement strategies that minimize food waste, such as ensuring students have sufficient time to eat and promoting the use of “share tables,” where students can place uneaten or unwanted food for others to take instead of throwing it away.

The bill, unfortunately, no longer includes ongoing funding or a commitment to the S-EBT program, which provides students with $40 per month for food during summer break. However, funding for S-EBT was previously appropriated for Summer 2025, and The Policy Project will use this opportunity to gather data and feedback to build a strong case for support in the 2026 legislative session.

We know that student hunger leads to a host of negative outcomes, including mental health issues, delayed development, long-term economic disadvantages, higher dropout rates, increased behavioral problems, and diminished academic performance. Yet, a wealth of both qualitative and quantitative data shows that providing free meals to students significantly reduces these challenges. We are thrilled to see these positive outcomes become a reality in schools in every corner of our state.