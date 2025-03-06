Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Celeste Maloy (UT-02) introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution to block a National Park Service rule that prohibits the use of ORVs and street-legal ATVs on 24 miles of park roads in Glen Canyon Recreation Area.

This rule prohibits the use of off-road vehicles and ATVs on a segment of the Poison Spring Loop and the upper portion of the Flint Trail. It went into effect on February 12th.

“This rule leaves locals with less open spaces to recreate on – in a National Recreation Area. I introduced this resolution to ensure Glen Canyon Recreation Area is managed for multiple uses, including recreation, as Congress directed,” said Rep. Maloy.

“With about 90% of our County locked up by the federal government, our eastern border containing the ever more restrictive NRA, our Arizona Strip neighbors to the south being engulfed by the new “Footprints“ Grand Canyon National Monument, and Bears Ears National Monument gobbling up another million acres to the northeast, we are more and more hard-pressed to find places to live, work, and recreate. And these further infringements upon access and use are anything but sustainable,” said Celeste Meyeres, Kane County Commissioner and member of the State Constitutional Defense Council.

“Congresswoman Maloy’s resolution to stop the NPS from restricting ATV and ORV access to 24 miles of roads is extremely helpful to our community. It is essential that recreational opportunities like these remain open. We offer our special thanks to Congresswoman Maloy for standing up for our rights to use our land and resources through a more balanced land management approach,” said Dennis Blackburn, Wayne County Commissioner.

Read the full resolution here.