From Nancy Leigh, For Iron County Today

On March 12, 1975, Brian Head Town, a small resort community, was officially incorporated and since that time Brian Head has become a resort community destination for those seeking the resort town type of lifestyle.

On March 12, 2025, Brian Head will celebrate its 50th Anniversary with two major events: March 12-15th and July 24-26, 2025. Join us as we celebrate Brian Head Town’s anniversary with four days of events in March and three days of events in July. The events are free to the public, so come and support the local community.

The celebration kicks off on March 12, 2025:

March 12–15, 2025:

● Resident appreciation dinner: A thank you to our residents and dignitaries.

● Fireworks Display: A spectacular fireworks show on March 12.

● Ski Joring: Thrilling ski joring races on March 15.

● Snow Shovel Race: A unique snow shovel race event.

● Southwest Wildlife Foundation: Martin will host an educational but fun presentation with his eagles and other raptor bids.

● Carnival Birthday Bash: Kids will enjoy carnival games and prizes.

● Reduced Snowmobile Tours prices: Special discounts on snowmobile tours with Thunder Mountain Motorsports.

● Family Snow Sculpture & Snowfest: A family-friendly snow sculpture competition, kids sledding, smores and hot chocolate.

● Snowshoe Tours: Additionally, the National Park Service is offering a special snowshoe tour at Cedar Breaks National Monument to celebrate the anniversary. This guided 1-mile roundtrip snowshoe hike provides insights into the local history and stunning winter views. The tour is free, and equipment is provided at no cost, but equipment is limited so register early. For registration and details, visit the event page on Eventbrite. eventbrite.com

● X-Country Ski Tour with Cedar Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the tour is free to the public, but you will need to bring your own equipment or rent some in Brian Head.

● Drone Show: Come and experience a fun family event with a drone show over Bristlecone Pond.

For more details on the March events, visit the event page on Brian Head Town’s website: brianheadtown.utah.gov.

But wait!! the celebration still continues in July with three days of free events:

July 24-26 Events:

● Village Way Vendor Fair: A fair featuring various vendors and more.

● Bounce Houses: Fun activities for children.

● Brian Head Car Show: A showcase of classic and modern cars.

● Cowboy Poetry: Come and sit by the fire roasting smores and listing to some authentic cowboy poetry.

● Brian Head Arbor Day: Celebrations honoring Arbor Day with planting 50 trees.

● Pioneer 5K Run: A 5K run event through Brian Head and beyond.

● Night Sky Exploration: Stargazing and astronomy events.

● Dutch Oven Cook-off: Come and test your dutch oven skills and win.

● Pie Contest: Think you have the best pie in town? Come test your pie making skills and win prizes.

● Drone Show: This spectacular event is fun for the entire family.

These events offer a variety of activities to commemorate Brian Head Town’s 50th anniversary.

For more information, refer to the official Brian Head Town website.

brianheadtown.utah.gov or by calling the Town offices at (435) 677-2029 M-F – 9-5.