From Jayden Davis, The Policy Project

The Utah State Legislature has officially passed Senate Bill 178: Devices in Public Schools, marking a historic step toward creating a more focused and connected learning environment for Utah students. This legislation, part of The Policy Project’s 2025 legislative initiative, The Focused Student Project, received unanimous support from both the Senate Education Committee and the House Education Committee and gained widespread backing from Utah legislators, as well as students, parents, teachers, and school administrators across the state. The bill now heads to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk to become law, with strong expectations of his support as an advocate for limiting smartphone use in schools.

“This bill is a game-changer for Utah students, teachers, and parents,” said Emily Bell McCormick, Founder and President of The Policy Project. “Now is the time to set a new norm on smartphones in schools that prioritizes student success and well-being. We cannot wait to see more connected, focused learning environments across the state and look forward to helping with the smooth implementation of this bill.”

Senate Bill 178 maintains local control by requiring Local Education Agencies (LEAs) to establish policies that limit the use of smartphones, smartwatches, and emerging technology in classrooms. If an LEA does not create its own policy, devices will not be permitted in classrooms. The bill includes key exceptions, ensuring that policies allow for use in cases of threats or emergencies, SafeUT Crisis Line access, a student’s IEP or Section 504 plan, and medical necessity.

Studies have shown that limiting smartphone use in schools leads to significant positive outcomes. For instance, bullying incidents decreased by 43 percent among boys and 46 percent among girls. Student test scores improved by a full letter grade and a half on multiple-choice exams. Mental health also improved, with nearly 60 percent fewer psychological-related visits among girls. Digital-related harms such as sexting, cyberbullying, and grooming were also significantly reduced. This bill will ensure these positive outcomes become a reality for our students here in Utah.