SUU (8-20, 6-9 WAC) will wrap up the regular season with a road trip to Seattle U on Thursday, March 6.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Men’s basketball

Going up against the WAC’s top team, SUU men’s basketball struggled from beginning to end, suffering its worst-ever defeat against Utah Valley.

The Thunderbirds went scoreless from the field for the first five and a half minutes, trailing 11-4 by the time they made their first bucket. Just over seven minutes later the Wolverines led by 20 (31-11), pushing their advantage to 28 at the halftime break (52-24).

Utah Valley would take its first 30-point lead with its first basket of the second half, and the T-birds would never get closer than 27. The Wolverines would push their advantage to 43 with 1:15 to play before closing out a 100-59 win.

SUU shot a mere 34.4 percent from the field in the blowout loss (21-61), including just 3-of-18 from three (16.7 percent). On the other hand, UVU made 60 percent of its shot attempts while winning the points in the paint battle (56-30) and totaling more bench points (49-20).

The loss moves SUU to 12-17 on the season, including 4-11 in conference play. The T-birds are now locked into an eighth-place finish, meaning they will face rival Utah Tech in the opening round of the WAC Tournament.

Southern Utah (12-17, 4-11 WAC) hosts the Seattle Redhawks for Senior Night on Thursday, March 6.

The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.