A Kanarraville man faces a minimum of ten years in the Utah State Prison after being convicted of a first-degree felony

Jonathan Chance Murdock, 39, pleaded guilty in 5th District Court to aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He was initially charged with six first-degree felonies including object rape, aggravated sexual abuse of a child, two counts of forcible sodomy and two counts of rape. All charges but one were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, the case against Murdock began in 2022, when deputies responded to his home on a call for a suicidal subject with a firearm. Deputies identified Murdock as the individual who had threatened to take his life.

At the time, Murdock was not in the home but had fled into a nearby field prior to police arriving on scene. Deputies called Murdock who answered the phone and said he could not move his legs due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Deputies used video communication to locate him, secured the firearm, and transported him for medical treatment.

During the incident, the victim disclosed information to law enforcement that led to a criminal investigation. Following the suspect’s hospitalization, investigators followed up with interviews and forensic examinations, leading to formal charges being filed.

Sentencing

Murdock’s sentencing is scheduled for April 22, where he faces a minimum of ten years based on the charges. Judge Meb Anderson has ordered a presentence investigation be conducted before issuing a final ruling.

Prosecutors had previously sought a no-bail warrant, citing concerns over public safety and Murdock’s attempted self-harm as factors in their request.