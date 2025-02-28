Ellie gets us started on the vault 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/gVUCyda4hs

Third rotation – floor exercise

Southern Utah moved to the floor next, notching 49.150. Hampton began the floor exercise with a 9.825 score, which was followed by scores of 9.775 (Alyssa Fernandez) and 9.725 (Christensen). Randolph and Cacciola followed with strong scores of 9.875 and 9.850 respectively, before Gull scored 9.825 to finish the event.

Final rotation – beam

SUU wrapped up the meet on the balance beam, recording a 48.950 score. Randolph began with 9.775, which Christensen followed with a 9.700. Elliot Bringhurst scored a 9.475, before Cacciola dazzled with a rotation-high 9.850. Rylee Miller continued the strong finish to the meet, totaling 9.825 before Ferguson scored a 9.800 to round out the 196.100-193.575 victory.

Up next

Southern Utah faces a tight turnaround for its next meet, as it battles UC Davis on Sunday, March 2.

The meet is slated to begin at 3 p.m. MT and can be seen on the Overnght streaming platform.