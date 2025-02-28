By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Hitting the road for a two-meet Northern California road trip, the Southern Utah gymnastics team defeated conference foe Sacramento State 196.100-193.575 on Friday night.
Ellie Cacciola and Niya Randolph shined for the Thunderbirds, as Cacciola claimed the top spot on vault (9.875) and beam (9.850), while Randolph secured the all-around title with a score of 39.350 after first place finishes on bars (9.900) and floor (9.875).
First rotation – uneven bars
The T-birds began the night on the bars, totaling a score of 49.025. Brinlee Christensen got things started for SUU, scoring 9.750. Bella Neff (9.725) and Mia Hampton followed (9.800), before Randolph notched a rotation-high 9.900. Maria Ferguson added a 9.850 before Alex Routsis capped the rotation with a 9.700.
Second rotation – vault
The T-birds moved to the vault for the second rotation, with Cacciola leading off with 9.875. Mackenzie Kelly (9.750) and Hampton followed (9.825) before Randolph totaled a 9.800 score. Christensen (9.725) and Taylor Gull (9.675) rounded out the rotation as SUU moved to the third rotation with the lead following a 48.975 team score.
Ellie gets us started on the vault 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/gVUCyda4hs
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 1, 2025
Third rotation – floor exercise
Southern Utah moved to the floor next, notching 49.150. Hampton began the floor exercise with a 9.825 score, which was followed by scores of 9.775 (Alyssa Fernandez) and 9.725 (Christensen). Randolph and Cacciola followed with strong scores of 9.875 and 9.850 respectively, before Gull scored 9.825 to finish the event.
Niya’s got moves on the floor 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/ynQcbrGEhH
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 1, 2025
Final rotation – beam
SUU wrapped up the meet on the balance beam, recording a 48.950 score. Randolph began with 9.775, which Christensen followed with a 9.700. Elliot Bringhurst scored a 9.475, before Cacciola dazzled with a rotation-high 9.850. Rylee Miller continued the strong finish to the meet, totaling 9.825 before Ferguson scored a 9.800 to round out the 196.100-193.575 victory.
Hey Ya! Ellie’s got a 9.850 👀 pic.twitter.com/nCOGoUKoWR
— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 1, 2025
Up next
Southern Utah faces a tight turnaround for its next meet, as it battles UC Davis on Sunday, March 2.
The meet is slated to begin at 3 p.m. MT and can be seen on the Overnght streaming platform.