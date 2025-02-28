|
For Utah
|
As we enter Week 6 and the final stretch of the 2025 General Legislative Session, much has already been accomplished for Utah. I have been working hard to strengthen our community and secure Utah’s future by supporting legislation that enhances election integrity, promotes local economic growth, and protects individual freedoms.
With just one week left on Capitol Hill, there is still important work to be done. I encourage you to stay engaged in the process—whether in person or online at le.utah.gov. If you have any questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Your input is invaluable, and I appreciate hearing from you!
|
|
Bill Spotlight: HB 104 Firearm Safety Amendments
|This week, I had the privilege of speaking with the Women’s State Legislative Council about HB 104 and my goal of preventing accidental firearm incidents among our youth. It was a great discussion, and I appreciated the opportunity to address questions and clarify the bill’s intent. Ensuring firearm safety is a priority, and I’m grateful for the engagement and thoughtful conversation.
I also sat down for an interview with Natalie Wadas from Channel 2, where we discussed the positive impact HB 104 will have. I remain hopeful that this important legislation will be signed into law and make a real difference in protecting Utah’s children. This bill focuses on safety, awareness, and preparedness, ensuring that if a child encounters an unattended firearm, they know how to respond safely. I look forward to continuing the conversation and working toward a safer future for Utah’s youth.
|
Discussing HB 408 – School Board Referendum Amendments
|
This week, I had the opportunity to join The Rod and Greg Show to discuss HB 408, a bill that ensures greater accountability in school board decisions. Under this legislation, school board actions could be subject to referendums if they do not pass with a supermajority vote.
Currently, school boards are the only legislative body in Utah where referendums are not allowed. HB 408 brings them in line with other legislative bodies, giving citizens a stronger voice in important decisions—especially those involving local laws and tax policies. This bill is about transparency, accountability, and ensuring the public has a say in the policies that affect their communities.
|
|
Supporting the American Dream
|
The American dream of homeownership is a cornerstone of Utah’s values, and two legislative measures, H.B. 360 and H.B. 368, are poised to make this dream more attainable for our residents. H.B. 360 focuses on increasing housing affordability by implementing policies that encourage the development of diverse housing options, while H.B. 368 streamlines local land use regulations, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and expediting the construction of new housing projects. Together, these bills aim to expand housing availability and affordability, empowering more Utah families to achieve the stability and pride that comes with owning a home.
|
|
Progress of My Bills
|
|
|
I would love to hear from you!
|