As we enter Week 6 and the final stretch of the 2025 General Legislative Session, much has already been accomplished for Utah. I have been working hard to strengthen our community and secure Utah’s future by supporting legislation that enhances election integrity, promotes local economic growth, and protects individual freedoms.

With just one week left on Capitol Hill, there is still important work to be done. I encourage you to stay engaged in the process—whether in person or online at le.utah.gov. If you have any questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Your input is invaluable, and I appreciate hearing from you!