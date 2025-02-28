Highlights of Week 6

My first co-sponsor bill of the Session was passed unanimously through the House Floor on Wednesday, SB 159: Environmental Quality Modifications from Senator Keven Stratton. This bill will get our hazardous waste landfills up to industry standard by requiring oil industry landfills to have protective synthetic liners. This bill will help keep Utah cleaner and safer.

On the floor

I passed HJR 3: Joint Resolution Regarding State Prisoner Placement in Iron County Correctional Facility through the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions with a unanimous vote on Monday. This bill secures much needed funds for additional beds and expansion for the Iron County Correctional Facility.

I passed two more bills through the Senate unanimously; HB 174: Water Rights Restricted Account and HB 239: Disaster Funds Revisions. HB 174 adjusts the permitted use of funds in the Water Rights Restricted account, allowing our state engineer to have the flexibility with legal resources to meet the needs of a growing state. HB 239 secures funds for disaster avoidance and preparation, especially in high-risk rural areas of Utah. HB 174 was signed into law by the Governor on Thursday, while HB 239 is still waiting for his signature. It’s great to get two more bills through the legislative process.

HB 202: Private Landowner Big Game Revisions was heard by Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee on Thursday. HB 202 allocates elk tags to landowners between 4,000 to 8,999 contiguous acres. This bill protects landowners’ rights, giving them the ability to legally deal with the elk causing damages to their property. It passed through committee with a favorable recommendation.

The Colorado River Authority Advisory Council met on Tuesday to discuss water issues in our State, specifically ones that effect our share of the Colorado River. Water is a very vital resource and it’s an honor to serve on this council.

We were joined on the hill by the Utah Sheriffs’ Association with their annual legislative breakfast on Wednesday. These brave men and women do so much to keep Utah safer, and it is always an honor to attend this breakfast and give them recognition.

Our Friday morning Rural Caucus was as great as always. We heard several great presentations concerning the great work being done in our rural communities. Some highlights including an update from the Institute for Land, Water, and Air at Utah State University, and progress and updates at the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab. These groups love Rural Utah, and we will continue to fight for it.

On Friday, I also had the honor to recognize the Commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Craig Buttars. Commissioner Buttars is retiring after a long career serving Utah, serving in state government since 2015. Through his service and career as a dairy farmer, he has worked tirelessly to make agriculture in our state stronger.

On Monday, I had the opportunity to visit with Mrs. Ashby’s South Sevier Middle School class during their day at the Capitol. I love connecting with the youth of District 70 and teaching them how they can get involved in our State’s legislative process. It’s vital that we instill confidence and knowledge of how our government works in Utah’s students.

Committees

We had another great week in House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee which I Chair, and House Public Utilities and Energy Committee. We passed bills that help ensure Utah has control of its energy future, increased local food accessibility in our state, and much more.

As we enter this final week, I encourage you to get engaged or stay engaged if you have already. Carved in the front of the House Chamber we have the words “vox populi,” which means “voice of the people.” The work we do is for you and your input is vital. Please make your voice heard and feel free to attend any public meetings or attend online to listen and testify.

Contact me through phone or email; [email protected], (435) 979-6578, or contact my intern Joe Boyle; [email protected], (386) 420-3096.

Thank you for your continued support.

Rep. Carl Albrecht