A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty in connection to an incident involving an employee at a Cedar City restaurant.

Steven C. Jackson, 65, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2024, after law enforcement received a report about his alleged conduct toward an employee at IHOP. According to court records, he later reached a plea agreement, admitting to two third-degree felonies including attempted forcible sexual abuse and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Incident at IHOP Leads to Arrest

Court documents state that on Nov. 16, 2024, Jackson was dining at the Cedar City IHOP when he engaged in an inappropriate conversation with an employee after being told she was 17 years old. He later gave her $70 and made comments that raised concerns.

“In particular, he told her that he “wants” her and asked “how does that make you feel,” the documents state.

According to the affidavit, Jackson invited her to the hotel where he was staying and wrote the number to his room on her hand after “kissing it.” He also made several attempts to inappropriately touch her.

Officers later contacted Jackson at his hotel. He initially denied parts of the encounter but eventually admitted certain aspects of the incident.

Court Proceedings and Plea Deal

Jackson appeared in 5th District Court in Iron County on Wednesday Feb. 26 before Judge Matthew Bell. Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed one of the initial charges of criminal solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

In Utah, a third-degree felony carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Bell has ordered a presentence investigation prior to sentencing.