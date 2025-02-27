By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz
Both Southern Utah basketball programs took the floor Thursday night to battle in-state rival Utah Tech, and both emerged victorious.
The men traveled to St. George and won 82-75. On the other hand, the women’s team hosted the Trailblazers and dominated from start to finish, winning 78-51.
Here are recaps of both games, beginning with the SUU women’s basketball win in Cedar City.
Women’s basketball
Southern Utah started the game strong and never looked back, using a 23-4 run to take a 17-point lead at the end of the opening frame. The T-birds’ momentum continued into quarter two, as they pushed their advantage to 30 with 5:25 remaining (45-15). The lead would reach as many as 35, and SUU would eventually head to the halftime break with 54-22 advantage.
Quarter three was much of the same, as the Thunderbirds led by 34 at the end of the period (69-35). Southern Utah would be outscored in the final frame (16-9), but with the game well out of reach, they claimed a 78-51 blowout victory over their rivals to the south.
Five different T-birds scored double figures in the win, led by 16 from Sierra Chambers. Daylani Ballena added 13 points and 7 assists for SUU, while Ava Uhrich added a near double-double with 11 points and 8 rebounds.
As a team, Southern Utah dominated in nearly every facet of the game. The T-birds shot 49.1 percent from the field – including 63.2 percent from three (12-of-19) – while holding Utah Tech to 29.4 percent shooting (20 percent from three). SUU also committed fewer turnovers (21-16), scored more bench points (36-13), and totaled more points in the paint (24-20) and points off turnovers (27-10).
With the win, the Thunderbirds improve to 8-19 on the season – 6-8 in WAC play – and have won four straight. They also secured the season sweep of Utah Tech with the victory.
Coach Mason postgame
Up next
Southern Utah (8-19, 6-8 WAC) finishes its home schedule next, hosting in-state rival Utah Valley for Senior Day on Saturday, March 1.
The game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.
Men’s basketball
Facing the Trailblazers on the road, SUU overcame an early deficit to secure a second win of the season over Utah Tech.
The Blazers would get off to a quick start, taking a 16-8 lead through the first six minutes. Southern Utah would slowly chip away at the deficit, ultimately taking their first lead with 1:30 left in the first half, 31-30. At halftime, Utah Tech would hold a slim 35-34 advantage.
The start of the second half was back-and-forth for a few minutes, with the Trailblazers holding a 41-39 lead. SUU would respond with an 11-0 spurt, taking a nine-point lead with 14:35 to play (50-41).
Utah Tech would battle back over the next seven minutes, tying the score at 58 with a three-pointer at the 7:30 mark. Dominique Ford would answer with a personal 5-0 run to put the T-birds back in front (63-58), but Utah Tech would cut the deficit down to just two. They wouldn’t get any closer, however, as SUU would use seven free throws in the final two minutes to record the 82-75 win.
Ford led the T-birds on offense in the win, totaling a game-high 29 points. Jamir Simpson added 23, while Hercy Miller chipped in with 12 points and 6 rebounds.
With the win, Southern Utah snaps a two-game skid, improving to 12-16 on the year (4-10 WAC).
Up next
SUU (12-16, 4-10 WAC) travels to Orem to face first-place Utah Valley on Saturday, March 1.
The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.