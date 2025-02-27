Up next

Southern Utah (8-19, 6-8 WAC) finishes its home schedule next, hosting in-state rival Utah Valley for Senior Day on Saturday, March 1.

The game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Men’s basketball

Facing the Trailblazers on the road, SUU overcame an early deficit to secure a second win of the season over Utah Tech.

The Blazers would get off to a quick start, taking a 16-8 lead through the first six minutes. Southern Utah would slowly chip away at the deficit, ultimately taking their first lead with 1:30 left in the first half, 31-30. At halftime, Utah Tech would hold a slim 35-34 advantage.

The start of the second half was back-and-forth for a few minutes, with the Trailblazers holding a 41-39 lead. SUU would respond with an 11-0 spurt, taking a nine-point lead with 14:35 to play (50-41).

Utah Tech would battle back over the next seven minutes, tying the score at 58 with a three-pointer at the 7:30 mark. Dominique Ford would answer with a personal 5-0 run to put the T-birds back in front (63-58), but Utah Tech would cut the deficit down to just two. They wouldn’t get any closer, however, as SUU would use seven free throws in the final two minutes to record the 82-75 win.

Ford led the T-birds on offense in the win, totaling a game-high 29 points. Jamir Simpson added 23, while Hercy Miller chipped in with 12 points and 6 rebounds.

With the win, Southern Utah snaps a two-game skid, improving to 12-16 on the year (4-10 WAC).

Up next

SUU (12-16, 4-10 WAC) travels to Orem to face first-place Utah Valley on Saturday, March 1.

The game will tip-off at 2 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.