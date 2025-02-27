With its first state basketball title in 19 years on the line, the Canyon View Falcons were searching for any combination that would work against the Emery Spartans. When a defensive brick wall mixed with timely shooting, CV found a way and made championship history in the process.

Senior Bethanee Vargas led the way with 12 points and Maya Nichols came through with a steal and layup early in the fourth quarter that helped Canyon View rally for a 47-41 victory over the Emery Spartans on Feb. 26 at the UCCU Center in Orem. Nichols’ play broke a 34-34 tie and gave CV their first lead of the day, while junior Kambree Potter came through with a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute that secured the victory and set off the celebration.

The Falcons finished the year with a 22-5 overall record, while the Spartans – who beat top-ranked Grantsville in the semifinals one day earlier to advance – closed the season at 16-11.

The full story from Canyon View’s tournament run and victory celebration will appear in the March 6 print edition.

Canyon View’s Emery Miles shoots over an Emery defender in the fourth quarter of the 3A state championship game played Feb. 26 at the UCCU Center in Orem. The Falcons beat the Spartans, 47-41 and won its first 3A title since 2006.