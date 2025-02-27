CEDAR CITY — Utah Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after several raptor species, including hawks and owls, were illegally killed in southern Utah over the last several months.

Between December and February, 11 birds have been shot and killed in and around Manderfield and Greenville in Beaver County. Natural Resources officers determined the birds were all killed with a firearm. Some of the birds appeared to have been shot out of their roosts, while others were shot inside of barns.

“Based on witness reports, it is believed that individuals are shooting raptors from their resting locations at nighttime, and those involved have even trespassed on private property and shot within close proximity to homes during these incidents,” Natural Resources Officer Jeremy Butler said.

All raptors are protected by state and federal regulations, and it is illegal to kill these bird species. The individual involved in killing these birds could face a third-degree felony.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these birds or any other wildlife is encouraged to report it to the Utah Division of Law Enforcement in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can also contact Officer Jeremy Butler at 435-310-0238. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible. Requests for confidentiality are respected.