Friends and Neighbors,

There’s just one week left in the legislative session now, and below are updates on the legislation I’m working on and supporting this session.

Strengthening Public Safety

In an effort to address the issue of repeat criminal offenders reentering the country illegally, a new measure is being introduced to impose stricter penalties and enhance public safety. S.B. 90 mandates a jail sentence for individuals who have been previously convicted of a crime, deported, and then returned and committed additional offenses, specifically targeting a small subset of repeat offenders often connected to organized crime. We in Utah welcome all who come here legally and contribute positively to our communities. This bill does not affect law-abiding immigrants but focuses on those who exploit loopholes to re-enter the country without consequence. By imposing stricter penalties, Utah is working to prevent repeat offenders from cycling in and out of the state.

Boosting Small-Scale Food Businesses

Home-based food businesses are a growing part of our local economy. Developed in collaboration with local health departments, S.B. 315 addresses challenges faced by microenterprise kitchens, such as the previous requirement that all food be prepared and served on the same day. This bill extends the preparation and service window to 72 hours while ensuring proper food storage standards are met. These changes support entrepreneurs to expand their operations and contribute to the economy.

Powering Utah’s Future

To meet Utah’s growing energy needs, we must triple our energy production by 2050. Part of achieving this includes embracing innovative technologies such as small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). These advanced reactors are designed to be safe, more flexible and capable of providing reliable, around-the-clock power with a reduced environmental impact. H.B. 249 supports this vision by establishing the Utah Energy Council, Energy Development Zones and the Nuclear Energy Consortium. These policies will help secure financing, foster partnerships, develop policies and build a workforce dedicated to advancing nuclear energy.

Our state has long been a leader in providing affordable, reliable energy, and maintaining our ability to shape our own energy future is essential to keeping our electricity prices among the lowest in the nation. S.C.R. 3 reaffirms the state’s authority over energy policy, urging the federal government to recognize Utah’s right to develop and regulate its own energy production. This bill, along with H.B. 249 and several other pieces of energy legislation, will help ensure Utah’s energy supply remains affordable, reliable and sustainable for future generations.

While there’s still much to be done in the final days of the session, I’m encouraged by the progress we’ve made and the solutions we’re putting in place to address our community needs. As always, thank you for your support and trust in representing District 28. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with feedback and questions.

Sen. Vickers