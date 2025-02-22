The Thunderbirds saw strong pitching from Emily Delgado and Keimon Winston in the opener. Delgado delivered a stellar 5.1 innings, allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out two. Delaney Baker added 1.1 innings of solid relief, giving up one run on three hits, and Winston earned the win in relief. In the second game, Winston took the loss, surrendering four runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings. Delgado wrapped up the game with one run allowed in a third of an inning.

Coach Don Don Williams Said

“Keimon and Emily pitched well in their starts today. It was good to get the win in game one today. We are facing tough competition, and this team keeps fighting.”

Game One Summary vs. Drake

Southern Utah pulled off a thrilling 2-1 walk-off victory over Drake in a tightly contested matchup.

The Thunderbirds struck first in the fourth inning when senior Amyah Boostedt laid down a perfect bunt single, bringing in junior Tasha Hokanson to give SUU a 1-0 lead. Strong defensive play and solid pitching by Emily Delgado kept Drake off the board through six innings, with Delaney Baker and Keimon Winston working out of trouble in key moments.

Drake finally broke through in the top of the seventh, tying the game on an RBI single up the middle from Rita. With the go-ahead run in scoring position, Winston spoiled the Bulldogs’ opportunity with a strikeout to keep the score knotted at 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Taralyn Ollison sparked the Thunderbirds’ offense with a single up the middle. A well-executed bunt from Salvatierra forced a throwing error, advancing Ollison to third. With the winning run just 60 feet away, Salvatierra stole second, setting up the perfect opportunity. Ariyana Miranda delivered in the clutch, reaching on a fielder’s choice to bring Ollison home for the walk-off win.

Game Two Summary vs. Alabama

Alabama struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Kenleigh Heivilin launched a solo home run to put the Crimson Tide ahead 1-0. Southern Utah responded in the fourth inning as Arianna Ramirez delivered a solo shot to center field, tying the game at 1-1.

The game remained tight until the bottom of the fourth, when Alabama capitalized on a key Southern Utah error. With two outs, Marceaux launched a three-run home run to left field, giving the Tide a 4-1 advantage.

Southern Utah had an opportunity to close the gap in the top of the fourth, loading the bases after a walk and an error, but Alabama’s pitching held strong, stranding three runners.

Alabama put the game out of reach in the sixth inning, scoring five more runs on a series of hits and Southern Utah miscues. Clark and Preuitt each delivered two-RBI singles to extend the lead to 9-1.

Despite a solid defensive effort early on and a home run by Ramirez, the Thunderbirds couldn’t keep pace with Alabama’s offensive surge.

On Deck

The Thunderbirds will continue the Easton Bama Bash with a doubleheader against #17 Virginia Tech on Saturday, February 22, beginning at 3:00 p.m. MT. Southern Utah will wrap up the tournament on Sunday morning when they square off with Drake University at 9:00 a.m. MT. Live stats can be found on the Softball Schedule page of suutbirds.com.