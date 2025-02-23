A Cedar City man already on federal probation is facing a slew of new felony charges after authorities say they discovered drugs, weapons, and ammunition in his possession during two separate arrests within days of each other.

Jeremiah Nathan Cameron, 49, was first taken into custody on Feb. 2 after an Iron County sheriff’s deputy pulled him over for a traffic violation.

According to court documents, Cameron was driving with a broken taillight, an obstructed license plate, and a malfunctioning brake light when officers stopped him on Midvalley Road.

Upon making contact, deputies observed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and noted that Cameron appeared impaired. He allegedly admitted to having a suspended driver’s license and was also found to be an alcohol-restricted driver with an ignition interlock requirement.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a large bag of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine, needles, rolling papers, and eight fixed-blade knives of varying sizes, the affidavit states. Cameron was placed under arrest and upon searching him before being booked into the Iron County Jail, officers reportedly found a live 9mm round concealed in his pants. Deputies also found $311 in cash on Cameron.

Court documents show authorities had previously received information implicating Cameron in drug distribution. Given the amount of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash, investigators alleged that Cameron was in possession of the drugs with intent to distribute.

Cameron was booked into jail on multiple charges, including second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following day, while in custody, Cameron made a series of phone calls that led authorities to secure search warrants for a storage unit and a GMC Denali belonging to the suspect. According to the affidavit filed in 5th District Court in support of his charges, Cameron had made calls repeatedly urging someone to remove items from his unit as soon as possible.

“During the jail phone calls, Jeremiah stated multiple times that the firearm was in the vehicle, prior to our locating it, showing he had knowledge of it being there,” court documents state.

Upon searching the vehicle, investigators reportedly discovered a 9mm handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and center console. A second search warrant for Cameron’s storage unit resulted in the discovery of several knives, including a large Ulu-style blade, as well as drug paraphernalia with residue.

Authorities noted in the affidavit that Cameron is a “10-time convicted felon” with a history of violent offenses. They also referenced previous threats he allegedly made about getting into a “shootout with law enforcement.”

Due to Cameron’s criminal history and his ongoing federal probation, possession of the weapons led to additional weapons-related charges. Officers also requested he be held without an opportunity for bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled on March 11.