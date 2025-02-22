A Cedar City man with a long criminal history was arrested again this week after police found him acting erratically in the road — weeks after the Utah Parole Board declined to revoke his parole.

Jeffrey Thomas Weber, 47, was taken into custody on Feb. 17 after officers responded to reports of a man blocking traffic and yelling for help.

According to court documents, Weber was standing in the center lane of the roadway when police arrived.

Officers noted that Weber appeared disoriented and was unable to hold a normal conversation. When questioned, he admitted to being on parole and said his parole officer was scheduled to visit his home that day. After being detained and taken to the hospital for medical clearance, Weber told officers that he had used methamphetamine three days prior.

Hospital staff later asked Weber if he had recently used drugs, and he reportedly admitted to meth use. Following the statement, his parole officer requested a urinalysis and ordered him to be placed on a 72-hour hold — a step that was not taken after his previous arrest.

Weber was booked into the Iron County Jail on a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and an infraction for disorderly conduct.

Weber’s latest arrest comes just over two months after he was released on parole from the Utah State Prison on December 4, 2024. However, within just five days of his release, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication after police found him wandering in and out of traffic in a nearly identical incident.

At the time police responded to reports of a pedestrian walking in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic. According to the affidavit, Weber was reportedly jaywalking diagonally through an intersection, causing cars to stop.

The arresting officer reported that Weber showed “paranoid behavior” repeatedly walking in circles and fidgeting with his fingers.

Officers conducted a search of his home, where they discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his room at his mother’s house. Despite the new incident that constituted a violation of his parole, the Utah Board of Pardons declined to revoke his parole at the time, allowing him to bail out of jail and remain in the community.

Weber has a criminal record dating back to 2006, including multiple misdemanors and felonies.