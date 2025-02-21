to the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee. This bill is a clean-up bill for the Department of Agriculture that makes several changes to make agriculture in our state better. A few of these highlight changes being clarifying the purpose of different acts underneath the department, changing funding to make it more accessible to the needs of the department, and changing regulations to make it easier for the department to attract veterinarians to the state. Agriculture is the backbone of Rural Utah, so it is always a pleasure to run bills like this that support that industry in our state. It passed out of committee unanimously and passed the Senate, so it is now on to the Governor to sign.

Tuesday was an active day as I also presented HB 239: Disaster Funds Revisions to the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee. It passed unanimously, making us one step closer to securing the funding needed for natural disaster prevention funds for rural communities. It didn’t end there, as my bill HJR 3: Joint Resolution Regarding State Prisoner Placement in Iron County Correctional Facility was also heard on the House Floor. This resolution would secure funding for needed upgrades to the Iron County Correctional Facility and it passed unanimously.

House Floor

My bill HB 174: Water Rights Restricted Account was heard by the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee on Wednesday. HB 174 gives the Division of Water Rights the ability to use funds in the Water Rights Restricted Account for legal fees. This would better equip the division to fight legal battles that face them, giving more freedom, and better equipping the division to navigate the growing water challenges in our growing state.

I once again had the opportunity to meet with the Women’s State Legislative Council of Utah (WSLC). My presentation of HB 249: Nuclear Power Amendments was followed with important questions and good conversations. Input is vital to our process, so hearing from groups like this help ensure our legislation is the best it can be for Utah.

Women’s State Legislative Council Leadership

The Red Acre Center hosted an event at the Capitol on Wednesday to promote legislation that helps protect small rural and urban farmers. I was given the opportunity to come introduce myself and present my bills concerning agriculture. It was great to meet with these people and help promote agriculture in Utah.

On Thursday, we were joined on the hill by a large number of students from the University of Utah and Utah State University who created research projects that they have been working on. Allie Perkins, a student from the U of U, did her fieldwork on Utah aspen trees changing their pathogen defenses in response to drought in the mountains of District 70. Her findings were fascinating, and this type of work being done in District 70 is great for the area and Rural Utah.

Our annual Rural Caucus was another great meeting. We heard several great presentations, including information on Utah’s plans to celebrate our Nation’s 250-year Anniversary. We were also joined by a large group of bright FFA students.

Friday was Utah Farm Bureau Day on the hill. I had the opportunity to meet with their group and discuss some of my bills. Farm Bureau does great work for this state, and I am happy to continue my good working relationship with them. I was able to recognize them on the House Floor.

A few of my fellow Representatives and I had the opportunity to hear a presentation from Dixie High School FFA concerning wild horse controversies in our state. Hearing the passion these future leaders had for the subject was inspiring and encouraging. We were given the chance to ask them questions on the subject to challenge the students, and the expertise they showed was impressive. Programs like these create our future leaders and leadership skills.

Committee

With the change to hold committee meetings in the morning as well as the afternoon, we’ve seen an increase in the amount of bills heard. We’ve heard many bills that are good for Utah in both the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment which I chair, and House Public Utilities and Energy which I am a member of. Some of the bills we have passed through secure our energy future, access more funding for critical mineral mining, and even strengthen state sovereignty.

We are entering our final two weeks of the session, and there is still lots of work to be done. Your involvement is vital to this process. Please make your voice heard and feel free to attend any public meetings or attend online to listen and testify.

Thank you for your continued support.