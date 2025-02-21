You can continue to follow along with the process, either in person or online at le.utah.gov. If you have questions or would like to share your thoughts, reach out. I would love to hear from you.

Spotlight on my Bill – HB 162

I am pleased to sponsor HB162 – Transportation Funding Amendments, a bill designed to improve the allocation and use of transportation funds in Utah. This legislation aims to ensure that funds are utilized effectively for their intended purposes, enhancing the quality and safety of our transportation infrastructure.

HB162 amends provisions related to the allowed uses of certain local option sales and use taxes for public safety purposes. By clarifying these provisions, the bill ensures that funds are directed appropriately, promoting transparency and accountability in the use of public resources.

By strengthening the management of transportation funds, HB162 will contribute to safer roads, reduced congestion, and improved infrastructure, benefiting all Utahns. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to pass this important bill and enhance our state’s transportation system.

Utah’s Budget: Balanced, Responsible, and Accountable

As your representative, I take seriously the responsibility of ensuring your tax dollars are used wisely. Utah’s Constitution requires us to pass a balanced budget, meaning we cannot spend more than we bring in—no deficit spending, no kicking the can down the road. This commitment to fiscal responsibility has made Utah one of the best-managed states in the nation.

Utah’s economic strength continues to shine, earning the top spot as the best state overall for two years in a row and maintaining the best economic outlook for 17 consecutive years. This success is a testament to Utah’s fiscally responsible policies and strategic planning. The state’s economy remains robust, with wages rising and retail sales on the up. Over the past four years, the Legislature has reduced taxes by over $1.3 billion while investing in crucial areas like education, water, and energy.

Utah’s Agriculture

This past week, I had the privilege of attending a lunch hosted by Red Acre Center, a

remarkable agricultural producer right here in Cedar City. This event provided a wonderful opportunity to connect with local Utah urban farmers and agriculture advocates, gaining first hand insight into the challenges and successes of those who help sustain our communities.

The timing of this lunch was especially meaningful, as it coincided with an exciting milestone for HB 240 – Urban Farming, which successfully passed the House floor and is now headed to a Senate committee for further consideration. My bill is designed to promote urban agriculture, encourage sustainability, enhance food security, and strengthen local food systems. By fostering more opportunities for urban farming, we can empower communities, improve access to fresh, locally grown food, and create a more resilient agricultural network across Utah.

As HB 240 moves forward in the legislative process, I remain committed to supporting policies that benefit both rural and urban agriculture. I appreciate the valuable conversations I had with local producers at Red Acre Center and look forward to continuing these discussions as we work to ensure a strong future for agriculture in our state.

Highlight My Bills Progress

HB 104 Firearm Safety in Schools Amendments – This bill would help secure a safe future for our children. This week it was introduced into the Senate body and is waiting to be assigned to a Senate committee.

HB 141 Adoption Modifications – This bill promotes stability for children by creating exceptions to the requirements of a pre-placement adoptive evaluation under certain circumstances. This bill was signed by the Senate president and is now being returned to the House to be signed by the speaker.

HB 147 Aquatic Invasive Species Amendments – This bill simplifies requirements for owners of non-motorized vessels and inflatable motorboats. This bill has been passed on the House floor and is now waiting to be assigned to a Senate Committee.

HB 153 Hunting Amendments – This bill will increase the maximum number of individuals providing services, eligible for compensation. Ensuring safety for hunters in remote areas and ensuring that meat from hunts don’t spoil due to a lack of help. This bill is waiting to be assigned to a Senate Committee.

Educating the Future

This week, the House passed HB381 Civics Education Amendments. This bill bolsters civics education by adding a social studies graduation requirement, requiring specific civics-related instruction, and removing outdated testing mandates. By focusing on comprehensive civics education, we strive to prepare students for active and informed participation in our democratic processes.

I would love to hear from you!

Rep. Rex Shipp

[email protected]