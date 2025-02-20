By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz

ABILENE, Texas – Beginning a three-game road trip on Thursday, the SUU men’s basketball team fell 75-59 at Abilene Christian.

The visitors started the game well, taking a 16-9 lead to the first media timeout. ACU responded immediately, using a 7-0 spurt out of the timeout to even the score with 10:27 left in the half. The remainder of the period was back and forth, with the T-birds holding a slim 28-25 advantage at halftime.

Abilene Christian began the second half on an 8-2 run, taking a 33-30 lead with just over 17 minutes remaining. SUU would pull within two, but it was all Wildcats for the remainder of the game. ACU took a 10-point lead with 13:07 to play (45-35), eventually leading by as many as 20 while cruising to a blowout win.

Cold shooting doomed the Thunderbirds in the loss, as they connected on just 39.2 percent of their field goal attempts. SUU also made just one three-pointer in the game (1-12, 8.3 percent) while committing 27 turnovers.

Jamir Simpson led the T-birds offensively, scoring 15 points.

The loss was the second straight for SUU, who are now 3-10 away from the America First Events Center this season.

Up next

Southern Utah (11-16, 3-10 WAC) faces two in-state rivals on the road next, beginning with Utah Tech on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The T-birds and Trailblazers battle will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.