By May Hunter

Valentine’s Day can be a dividing holiday for a lot of people. But the sweet meaning behind the day of love is something to celebrate and look forward to especially because you really don’t have to be in a committed relationship to tell people in your life how much you love and appreciate them. A lot of us don’t really have the knack to say “I Love You” the way poets, writers, and public figures do, so it’s very important to try your best to share those thoughtful feelings with maybe siblings, cousins, parents, grandparents, friends and any other people in your life so they truly understand how valued and appreciated they are by you. Sometimes we might feel overwhelmed trying to find the right things to say on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love that originated from a Roman festival and a Christian feast day. It’s celebrated annually on February 14. In the 14th and 15th centuries, Valentine’s Day started to be associated with romantic love. Then people began sending love poems to their loved ones on February 14. In the Middle Ages, people started exchanging paper cards. Then, finally, in the 19th century, the Industrial Revolution started to mass produce Valentine’s Day cards.

Everyone loves a good love story, but the history of Valentine’s Day is a bit different from the romance version of the holiday. While February 14 is mostly celebrated with Valentine’s Day gifts, and romantic dinners, a few of us are familiar with the holiday’s true origins. We all remember making Valentine’s Day crafts at school or getting cute Valentine’s Day candy to share with our classmates, but just how did all these traditions even get started? Much like Christmas, the religious part of Valentine’s Day is overshadowed by the more commercial part of the holiday. As it turns out, the histories of both holidays share a surprising similarity. Valentine’s Day is celebrated and has changed over time. St. Valentine’s Day is an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration. Every year on 14 February people celebrate this day by sending messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends. Valentines’ Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the 3rd Century. There are so many stories that grew into the legend we know today. It is widely believed that chocolates have a positive impact on a person’s mood, so on Valentine’s Day, giving chocolate is a very popular way to express ones love and admiration. Flowers, especially red roses, also symbolize love, passion, and deep affection, and are perfect to say “I love you” on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is all about love. “Happy Valentine’s Day To The World!”-Spread the love and wish everyone a joyful day celebrating in all its forms! “Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, friends, or family-cherish the love around you this Valentine’s Day.” “HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!”