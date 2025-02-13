Iron County Sheriff’s Office

Cedar City, UT—The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported altercation between two neighbors on February 12, 2025.

Gerald Lee Vandermeer, a 55-year-old man, was allegedly involved in a dispute with 45-year-old Cory Whittenburg over barking dogs. Vandermeer’s sister-in-law reported that he visited Whittenburg to discuss the issue. Upon his return, Vandermeer was discovered to have sustained minor injuries. Emergency medical personnel arrived and transported Vandermeer to Cedar City Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Due to concerns regarding Whittenburg’s possession of weapons, the Iron Metro SWAT team was called to assist local law enforcement. Upon executing a search warrant at Whittenburg’s residence—a Conex shipping container—law enforcement found him unresponsive from multiple stab wounds. Emergency Medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Following medical clearance from the hospital, Vandermeer was taken into custody by Sheriff’s detectives. During an interview, he noted that he had met Whittenburg a few days before the incident, but today, they had engaged in drinking and consuming THC gummies. Vandermeer stated that an argument erupted, leading to the altercation, though he could not recall specifics.

Vandermeer has been charged with the following offenses:

– Count 1: Murder, First Degree Felony

– Count 2: Unlawful Possession/Purchase/Transfer of a Dangerous Weapon, Misdemeanor A

– Count 3: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Misdemeanor B

– Count 4: Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor B

– Count 5: Intoxication, Misdemeanor C

Vandermeer was booked into the Iron County Jail on February 13, 2025. The investigation remains ongoing, with the Office of the Medical Examiner involved in determining the official cause of death for Mr. Whittenburg. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with further information on this case to contact their office.