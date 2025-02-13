By Dr. Adam Lambert, SUU Director of Bands

The SUU Music Department is hosting the 12th annual High School Jazz Festival on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30 pm in the Heritage Center. A full day of high school jazz performances comes to an exciting conclusion with SUU’s Jazz Ensemble One performing alongside Jazz Trumpeter Extraordinaire, Nathan Warner! Mr. Warner has performed with Lady Antebellum, Peter Cetera, Doc Severinsen, Clay Aiken, Lauren Daigle, Alejandro Sanz, Slide Hampton, Jon Faddis, Lou Marini, Patti LuPone, The Four Tops, Kurt Masur, The Temptations, Frederick Fennell, Olivia Newton-John, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Allen Vizzutti, Butch Miles, Kirk Whalum, and Chris Vadala among others. For fifteen years, he resided in Manhattan, where he was in demand as a classical, orchestral, commercial, big band and jazz performer. He has performed on multiple Broadway shows, including Gypsy, Spider-Man, and Aladdin. He has performed for two U.S. presidents.

SUU’s Jazz Ensemble One is building a reputation of their own, having recently been invited to perform at the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show in Anaheim California on the main Yamaha Grand Stage last month. The group submitted a video audition recording and was chosen as the only college ensemble selected to perform at this year’s event. Commenting on his recent experience with the NAMM performance, student Kyle Ohm from San Antonio said, “It was an honor to be selected to perform at NAMM. We showed California how Southern Utah swings.” The group has also performed and received awards at the Greeley Jazz Festival (Colorado) and Reno Jazz Festival. The band will feature outstanding student soloists, including Brady Poor from Indiana, Kyle Ohm from Colorado, and Davyn Larm from Herriman Utah.

On February 14th, the band will also be performing the Valentine Spring Swing Thing with classic swing tunes from the Big Band era from 7 – 9:30 pm in the Great Hall on the SUU Campus (free).

Exciting things are also happening in the SUU Music Department, including a new Music Center building and concert hall, new Commercial Music degree, and a new marching band! With 300 music majors, the department has expanded as well with the addition of multiple concert bands and jazz ensembles. Within the past three years we have added three new exceptional faculty members: David Torres, Director of Athletic Bands, Trevor Davis, Director of Woodwinds, and Jed Blodgett, Director of Percussion. Already all three have made a significant positive impact on the quality and direction of the department.

The Jazz Festival Evening Concert – Featuring Nathan Warner and SUU’s Jazz Ensemble One is a free concert. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 pm in the Heritage Center Theater. Outstanding sections from the various high school jazz ensembles that performed early in the day will be announced and awarded at the event. High Schools participating at the festival during the day include: Cedar, Canyon View, Sunrise Mountain (Las Vegas), Copper Hills, Pine View, and Snow Canyon (among others). The program for the evening concert will include a short opening performance by SUU’s Jazz Ensemble Two, followed by 6 great tunes from Jazz Ensemble One featuring students, faculty, and our guest artist. Tunes include: Ya Gotta Try, Sammy Nestico, As It Is, by Pat Metheny, and La Fiesta by Chick Corea.