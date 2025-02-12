CEDAR CITY, UTAH — Multi-sport athletes are a rare phenomenon. From Michael Jordan, who played professional basketball and baseball, to Deion Sanders, the only person to compete in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, these versatile talents leave an indelible mark on sports history.

Southern Utah University has had its share of remarkable athletes, but few have embodied the spirit of perseverance and passion like Taelin Webb. The son of legendary basketball coach Vonn Webb, Taelin was a standout athlete who left a lasting impact on SUU.

A youth basketball prodigy, Taelin originally attended college as a high-level basketball recruit. But after a few years playing college basketball, Taelin grew disenfranchised with the sport.

During a flight delay in Denver, Taelin watched a documentary on NFL receiver Victor Cruz, sparking a late-night revelation—he wanted to play football instead of basketball. At nearly 3 a.m., he called his father wrestling with the emotional weight of leaving the sport he had played his entire life.

Vonn’s advice was simple: “If you are serious about it, the time to do something is now.”

That moment set Taelin on an unexpected but deeply personal journey from Division I basketball to football at SUU.

Then-SUU head football coach Demario Warren had a reputation for developing raw talent into future pros, so he welcomed the challenge of coaching Taelin. A personal connection between Vonn Webb and Warren helped initiate contact, and with SUU seeking cornerback depth, Taelin’s athleticism, height, and speed made him an ideal prospect despite his lack of football experience.

When Taelin arrived at SUU in 2016, his football knowledge was limited to Madden video games and the Super Bowl, but he quickly embraced the challenge, waking up at 4:30 a.m. to refine his footwork, asking countless questions, and even turning down the chance to be a rare three-sport athlete to focus solely on football.

When he wasn’t in the weight room or on the field, Taelin was an active member of SUU’s campus. Aside from being a student-athlete, Taelin wrote for the University Journal campus newspaper, hosted a podcast, and was a regular on Thunder 91.1 FM and SUTV-9 cable news.

“Taelin transferred here the same year I became a professor and he was one of the first students I really connected with,” said Dr. Hayden Coombs, professor of communication. “Taelin was only, like, seven years younger than me, which is the same age distance between me and my older brother, so we hung out in my office a lot.”

Often called “Tae Trilly” by his friends and classmates, Taelin made a similar impact all over campus. His warm smile, charismatic energy, and unmistakable laugh drew people in, making him a cherished part of the SUU community. With an uplifting spirit and a genuine appreciation for those around him, he left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

“I’ll never forget spending all day watching the 2017 NCAA tournament in my office with him,” said Coombs. “After I was done teaching, we drove home and realized he lived just a block away, so he came over for dinner with my family. After just a few hours, my wife and kids loved him as much as I did. He was the ultimate charmer and sweet talker.”

During his time at SUU, Taelin grew from “project” to Big Sky Champion to the team’s defensive back of the year during his senior season. After completing his final courses, Taelin moved home to train full-time for professional football.

A Tragic Loss

Even the strongest souls face battles that remain unseen, and Taelin was no exception. Throughout his athletic career, he pushed his body to its limits, training relentlessly and playing through pain. Like many athletes, Taelin sought relief from his injuries, turning to painkillers like Percocet to manage the physical toll of football.

Unbeknownst to his family and friends, Taelin occasionally took these medications, trusting they were safe. He had no history of substance abuse, no signs of struggle—just a determined young man trying to recover and continue chasing his dreams. However, what he didn’t know was that the pill he took was counterfeit, laced with fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid.

In the spring of 2022, a single pill changed everything. What was meant to provide relief instead led to an accidental overdose, taking Taelin’s life far too soon. His passing was not just a personal tragedy for his family, but also a sobering reminder of the hidden dangers of counterfeit prescription drugs—a crisis that continues to devastate families across the country.

“I was at school working as a principal. Words cannot describe the feeling,” Vonn recalled.

Determined to honor his son’s memory, Vonn founded “Stay Shaded,” an organization dedicated to spreading awareness about fentanyl and drug use and supporting those facing similar struggles.

“‘Stay Shaded’ was something we always said—it was Taelin’s way of saying ‘stay cool’,” Vonn explained.

Vonn began traveling the country sharing Taelin’s story and advocating for drug awareness.

A Resurgence of Recognition

About 2 ½ years later, Taelin Webb’s story resurfaced in an unexpected way.

While searching for a vintage jersey to wear at games, a student manager for the SUU men’s basketball team found a gray jersey with the name “Webb” on the back. Curious, the manager looked through SUU’s basketball archives but found no record of any player with the last name Webb on the roster. Unaware of Webb’s true athletic journey, he started wearing what he thought was a throwback jersey.

Around this same time, SUU men’s assistant basketball coach Donald Williams , a friend of the Webb family, hosted Taelin’s father, Vonn, on his new podcast, “Basketball Blueprint.” During the conversation, it was revealed that although Taelin fulfilled all of his graduation requirements, he never technically graduated from SUU, nor did he ever receive his degree.

Williams floated the idea to bring Vonn back to SUU for a community-wide presentation.

SUU Deputy Athletic Director Todd Brown, who worked closely with Taelin to facilitate his transfer to SUU, loved the idea, and worked with Williams and Vonn to find answers.

At the time when Taelin completed his coursework, NCAA rules prohibited schools from covering student-athletes’ expenses. Taelin had a small charge on his student account that prevented him from registering for graduation.

Since then, NCAA regulations have changed, so Brown initiated efforts to award Taelin’s long-overdue degree and tracked down both Taelin’s football and basketball jerseys.

“This wasn’t expected,” Vonn said. “It’s one of the most impressive things I’ve seen a university do. It speaks volumes about the character of Cedar City. This is a community—it’s bigger than sports.”

Honoring Taelin’s Legacy

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, SUU will host a “Stay Shaded” awareness event at 7:00 p.m. in the America First Event Center and all are invited to attend, followed by a special ceremony during the men’s basketball game against Utah Tech on Thursday, Feb. 13. At halftime of the game, the university will posthumously confer Taelin Webb’s degree, ensuring his dedication and hard work are officially recognized.

This ceremony is SUU’s way of honoring not just an athlete, but a beloved member of the community. By raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and recognizing Taelin’s academic achievements, the university ensures his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.