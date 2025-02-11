Washington, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Celeste Maloy (UT-02) and Congressman Russ Fulcher (ID-01) introduced the Western Economic Security Today (WEST) Act. This legislation would repeal the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Conservation and Landscape Health final rule.

In June 2024, BLM finalized a rule that elevates conservation as an eligible “use” under the multiple-use framework in the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) of 1976. It also expands Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACECs) by designating some research areas and temporary protection areas as ACECs, contradicting congressional intent and effectively locking up lands across the West. The BLM controls 245 million acres across the country.

“BLM’s rule shows just how broken our bureaucracy really is. Congress directed BLM to manage public lands for multiple uses and sustained yield. This rule eliminates multiple use, locking out Utahns who have relied on these lands for ranching, grazing, recreation, and more for generations. My bill ensures that these lands remain in the stewardship of local communities and are managed in compliance with federal law,” said Rep. Maloy.

“As a fourth-generation Idahoan, I am proud to co-lead the WEST Act,” said Rep. Fulcher. “This legislation defends the way of life for Americans across the West and empowers local voices by reversing the Biden administration’s draconian land management rule that would effectively lock up millions of acres across the U.S. that countless families and businesses have relied on for decades.”

“I’m proud of Utah’s long history of using our public lands for grazing, recreation, energy development, and much more. The Biden Administration had a misguided zero-sum mentality towards public lands and constantly tried to lock up our lands, so I’m grateful to Rep. Maloy for her leadership in reversing those policies and restoring the multiple-use model of public lands. The WEST Act is a great step towards returning to an abundance mentality while maintaining proper stewardship in managing our public lands,” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

“As a county attorney, I’ve witnessed firsthand the detrimental effects of the BLM’s overreach on our local communities. The West Act is a crucial step towards protecting the original intent and framework of multiple-use management and ensuring that our public lands can support both conservation and economic growth. This act will help remove unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles and promote a balanced approach to land management that benefits everyone,” said Eric Clarke, Washington County Attorney.

Full text of the legislation here.