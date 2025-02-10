CEDAR CITY, Utah – Hosting in-state rival Utah State on Monday night, the SUU gymnastics team secured a 196.475-195.725 win.

Brinlee Christensen had a meet to remember for the T-birds, winning the all-around title with a 39.325 score. Christensen tallied scores of 9.850 (vault), 9.750 (bars), 9.800 (beam), and 9.925 (floor) to lead SUU to victory.

First rotation – vault

SUU started the meet strong with a 9.875 courtesy of Ellie Cacciola. Mackenzie Kelly (9.825) and Mia Hampton (9.775) followed while Trista Goodman added a 9.750. Niya Randolph recorded a 9.800 before Christensen capped the rotation with a 9.850. Overall, the T-birds recorded a 49.125 score.

Second rotation – uneven bars

Southern Utah moved to uneven bars next, securing a score of 49.025. Christensen began the rotation with a 9.750, followed by scores of 9.725 (Isabella Neff) and 9.750 (Hampton). The Flippin’ Birds then recorded consecutive 9.825s from Goodman and Randolph before Maria Ferguson notched a 9.875 to end the rotation.

Third rotation – balance beam

SUU moved to the balance beam next, netting a 49.000 score. Randolph and Christensen began with identical 9.800s before Elliot Bringhurst tallied a 9.700. Cacciola and Rylee Miller then recorded 9.850s, and Ferguson ended the rotation with a 9.350 following a slip at the end.

Final rotation – floor exercise

Much like Friday night, the Flippin’ Birds saved their best for last against the Aggies. Hampton started the rotation with a 9.875, which Alyssa Fernandez followed with 9.800. Christensen then dazzled with a meet-high 9.925, and Randolph followed with 9.825. Cacciola (9.800) and Taylor Gull (9.900) finished up on the floor, securing a 49.325 score.

When the meet concluded, the scores were tallied and SUU emerged with a 196.475-195.725 victory, their third victory of the season over the Aggies.

Up next

Southern Utah wraps up a three-meet homestand hosting ACC member Stanford on Friday, Feb. 14.

The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on the Overnght streaming platform.