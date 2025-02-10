Cedar City, UT – On February 10, 2025, at approximately 9:21 AM, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies and several local fire departments responded to a significant structure fire at a commercial manufacturing plant located at 821 E 11000 N, north of Cedar City.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the three-story facility fully engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no hazardous materials were present, allowing responders to focus on containing the fire and preventing its spread to nearby structures, including a drying tower and an additional warehouse.

Emergency personnel confirmed that no occupants were present in the building at the time of the incident, and there have been no reported injuries. Employees reported that the fire was initiated on the northwest side of the building, following a loud popping sound before flames became visible.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The state Fire Marshal has been notified and is expected to assist in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are actively working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend gratitude to the responding fire departments and all personnel involved for their quick and effective response to this incident.