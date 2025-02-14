Cedar City, UT February 13, 2025— The Pine Valley and Cedar City Ranger Districts will be conducting prescribed burns to lessen fuel buildup and improve scenic quality of previously logged and thinned areas.

400 to 450 acres of piled slash will be targeted on the Pine Valley Ranger district, while 500 to 1,000 acres of piled slash will be targeted on the Cedar City Ranger District throughout February and into March to reduce the risk of unwanted wildfire during the hotter summer months.

The Pine Valley prescribed burn project encompasses multiple slash piles around the community of Pine Valley and Pine Valley Campground. Meanwhile, the Cedar City prescribed burn will take place throughout the district.

Slash piles to be burned were generated from activity fuels that are the result of past thinning, and fuel reduction projects on both ranger districts. Logging also contributed to the Cedar City Ranger District slash piles. These activity fuels have been gathered into individual piles and are ready to be burned with ample amounts of snow or precipitation present at the burn site. This is to contain fire to each individual pile, which will reduce and eliminate fire spread. The primary fuels treatment objective of this prescribed fire is to reduce the existing wildland fire hazard, thus reducing negative effects from future wildland fires. This burn will also improve aesthetic features of the Dixie National Forest.

Many areas that have been previously thinned have been targeted for slash pile removal for many years on the Cedar City Ranger District and the last 2 or 3 years on the Pine Valley Ranger District. The Dixie National Forest will continue to implement these prescribed slash pile burns to lessen fuel buildup and improve scenic quality of previously logged and thinned areas.

Locations: Pine Valley Ranger District prescribed burns will occur around the entire community of Pine Valley and in and around the Pine Valley Campground.

The Cedar City Ranger District prescribed burns will occur to the North and South of Mammoth Creek Village. To the North of Duck Creek Village and to the West of Elk ridge. Smoke will be visible from HWY 89, HWY, 143, HWY 14, and HWY 12.

Start date: February 18th, 2025