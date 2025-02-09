As federal immigration policies tighten under President Donald Trump’s administration, Utah lawmakers are advancing bills to address undocumented immigration, while law enforcement agencies — including those in Iron County — assess their role in enforcement efforts.

State Legislative Efforts

Utah lawmakers have introduced multiple bills addressing various aspects of immigration, from firearm restrictions to increased penalties for certain crimes committed by undocumented individuals.

Among them is House Bill 183 (HB183), which would prohibit migrants seeking asylum or temporary protected status from possessing firearms. Republican Rep. Trevor Lee, who is sponsoring the bill, has pointed to concerns over the presence of international criminal organizations such as Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang suspected of operating in the state.

Another proposal aims to increase funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities, expand penalties for fentanyl trafficking, and enhance enforcement against undocumented individuals committing felonies after unlawful reentry.

Gov. Spencer Cox has voiced support for efforts to crack down on criminal activity tied to undocumented immigration while maintaining that Utah should remain a welcoming state for law-abiding immigrants. Cox has also reaffirmed his backing of the Utah Compact, a set of immigration principles that discourage policies separating families and emphasize the importance of integrating immigrants into the economy.

Federal Policies and Local Impact

While lawmakers debate policies, Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter has been communicating with federal authorities regarding immigration enforcement.

A representative from the U.S. Marshals Service reached out to Carpenter recently to discuss whether the county jail could house individuals in federal custody, but Carpenter said his facility will only accept detainees facing criminal charges beyond unlawful entry.

“If there’s somebody that has entered the U.S. illegally and they’ve committed criminal offenses that warrant an arrest, then yeah, we’ll take them and we’ll hold them,” Carpenter said. “But we’re not going to jail someone solely for being here illegally.”

Carpenter clarified that his office will house detainees for the U.S. Marshals Service but not for ICE, citing financial and logistical constraints. He explained that most Utah sheriff’s offices do not participate in ICE detention programs because of stringent federal regulations. These requirements — such as extensive facility inspections, dedicated office space, and additional staffing — place a heavy financial burden on county jails, with little to no federal funding to offset costs.

Carpenter pointed to a case in another Utah county where the sheriff initially agreed to house ICE detainees but later reversed course after facing excessive federal oversight. ICE required extensive facility inspections, designated office space, and additional resources, making the arrangement unsustainable for the local jail.

“It’s just not feasible for us,” he said. “We don’t have the resources to meet ICE’s demands, and they’re not providing funding to help us comply.”

As ICE faces difficulty securing detention space, federal authorities have been working through the courts to place certain undocumented immigrants with criminal records under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Marshals, allowing them to be housed in county jails under federal custody.

Federal authorities have sought to place these individuals under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Marshals, allowing them to be housed in county jails under federal custody instead of relying on ICE detainers. This process helps bypass some of the restrictions that have made it challenging for ICE to secure space in local facilities.

“The only way we’re accepting them is if they’ve got criminal charges against them,” Carpenter said. “So they’ve got to have more than just illegal entry. There has to be a probable cause statement for an arrest.”

An Uncertain Future

The number of undocumented individuals in Iron County remains uncertain, but Carpenter estimates there are only a few hundred. He noted that most work in agriculture and have lived in the area for decades without encountering legal trouble.

“A lot of them have been here a long time, 20 years or more,” he said. “They haven’t committed any crimes, they haven’t been a problem for us, and they’re just trying to improve their lives.”

Carpenter acknowledged that local law enforcement agencies across Utah are still navigating through all the issues, as the stepped-up deportation efforts under the Trump administration are relatively new. He said more guidance from the Utah Attorney General’s Office may be needed as local officials determine how to handle detainment requests in the months ahead.

“We’re going to need further clarification as we move forward,” he said.

Additionally, the Iron County Attorney’s Office has indicated a willingness to work with federal partners on enforcement efforts. The office has said it will place detainers on undocumented individuals who are arrested for crimes, ensuring they remain in custody while federal agencies decide how to proceed with deportation efforts.

“We’ve always put federal detainers on them and we will continue to do so,” Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson said. “ICE hasn’t been picking them up the last few years but I expect that will change now.”