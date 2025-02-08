By Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Announced by Southern Utah University, Bruce and Melody Hughes have made an extraordinary six-figure estate gift to the Southern Utah University Department of Athletics. This generous contribution will specifically support women’s sports, with a focus on the Southern Utah Women’s Basketball program.

The Hughes family, long-time supporters of Southern Utah University, emphasized their passion for making a difference in the lives of young women athletes.

“Education and sports have played an important and life-changing role in our lives since Melody and I both come from very humble beginnings. We have been greatly blessed, and it is gratifying to be able to give back in a way that ensures a bright future for SUU women’s basketball and the outstanding, talented young ladies. We value higher education and believe in and are delighted to support the program Coach Mason has developed for her women athletes.”

The Hughes’ gift represents a profound commitment to advancing the success and sustainability of women’s athletics at SUU. In an era where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals dominate headlines, Bruce and Melody’s contribution underscores the enduring importance of supporting the foundational elements of athletic departments, which ensure a meaningful student-athlete experience.

Southern Utah University has long valued its women’s sports programs and the positive impact they have on student-athletes and the campus community. This remarkable donation will help the Women’s Basketball team achieve its future goals while solidifying its position as a cornerstone of SUU Athletics.

Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tracy Sanders added, “If you know Bruce and Melody, then it’s no surprise how generous they are in giving this incredible contribution. Their gift will enhance future opportunities for our women athletes, and we are so appreciative of their generosity.”

The Hughes’ gift not only reflects their belief in SUU Athletics but also inspires others to consider how their contributions can leave a legacy of support for the next generation of student-athletes. For more information about making a legacy-planned gift to SUU Athletics, please visit our planned giving website by clicking here.

Southern Utah University Athletics expresses its profound gratitude to Bruce and Melody Hughes for their vision and generosity. Their commitment reaffirms SUU’s dedication to excellence in women’s sports.