A Cedar City man is facing multiple charges after allegedly violating a protective order, forcing his way into a home, and threatening officers with a knife.

Cornelio Ranger Begaye, 27, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2025, and charged with burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony and several misdemeanors including violation of a protective order, threat of violence and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

According to court documents filed in 5th District Court, officers responded to a report of a protective order violation at approximately 12:32 a.m. Upon arrival, police spoke with two victims, one of whom had an active protective order against Begaye.

The women told police that Begaye arrived at their residence, protected under the order. When the second victim told him to leave, he allegedly threatened her, saying he would “break her neck.” The victims then went inside and locked the door, at which point Begaye allegedly kicked it in, damaging the frame before running inside and searching through a drawer of kitchen knives.

One of the victims fled the home, and Begaye allegedly chased her across the street before fleeing himself when police were called.

Officers immediately began searching for Begaye and were able to contact him by phone. During the call, Begaye reportedly confirmed he had a knife and stated he would “rush officers with it.” He also claimed to see officers searching for him and said he wanted to be shot.

“The offender continued to make threats stating that he sees [sic] the officers looking for him and he would rush one with a knife to get shot,” the affidavit states.

Begaye initially refused to provide his location but later showed a landmark during a video call, which helped officers locate him. When police arrived, he refused to follow commands and repeatedly rifled through his pockets before officers used force to take him into custody.

During questioning, Begaye reportedly told police he was too intoxicated to remember the incident. Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.

The probable cause statement indicates that a child was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Authorities also noted that this was the second time Begaye had allegedly possessed a knife and made threats. The first incident led to the protective order he is accused of violating.

“The victim states she and her son are in grave danger if Cornelio is released on bail,” court documents state.

Due to concerns for the victim’s safety and the fact that Begaye was living in a vehicle and could leave the area, officers requested that he be held without bail.

He remains in the Iron County Jail, pending further court proceedings.