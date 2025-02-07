WASHINGTON –Today, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) joined Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) as a co-sponsor of the Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act. This legislation would require that federal regulations with an economic impact of $100 million or more be subject to an up-or-down vote in Congress, reclaiming legislative power from the regulatory state.

“Without the REINS Act, Americans will continue to live under the tyranny of unelected bureaucrats who effectively make laws but never have to stand for election,” said Sen. Lee. “Congress has an opportunity to restore its constitutional lawmaking role while saving countless American workers, consumers, businesses, and families from the costs imposed by endless federal regulations.”

Additional cosponsors in the Senate include U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), James Lankford (R-OK), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), James Risch (R-WI), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Eric Schmitt (R-MO).

Background:

Under the REINS Act, once major rules are drafted, they must then be affirmatively approved by both chambers of Congress and then signed by the President, satisfying the bicameralism and presentment requirements of the Constitution. Currently, regulations ultimately take effect unless Congress specifically disapproves.

The bill defines a “major” rule as one that the Office of Management and Budget determines may result in an economic impact of $100 million or greater each year; “a major increase in costs or prices” for American consumers, government agencies, regions, or industries; or “significant adverse effects” on the economy.

The REINS Act also includes the following provisions:

New Defense for Individuals: Individuals can argue that the average person would not have known their actions violated federal law if the statute did not clearly state it.

Right to Sue: People can sue to stop enforcement if an agency implements a major rule without getting congressional approval.

LIBERTY Act: Agency guidance with an economic impact of $100 million or more needs congressional approval just like major rules.

Deregulatory Actions Exempted: Agencies do not need congressional approval to withdraw costly or burdensome rules

You can read the REINS Act HERE.

You can find more info on regulatory reform HERE.