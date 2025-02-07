Both Southern Utah basketball teams were in action on Thursday night, as the women hosted Cal Baptist while the men battled the Lancers on the road.

The women’s basketball team faltered in the second half, losing 69-66 after holding a 15-point halftime lead. Conversely, the men secured a close 60-57 win, snapping a five-game skid.

Here are recaps of both games, beginning with the men’s basketball victory over CBU.

Men’s basketball

The game started slowly for the T-birds, as the Lancers ran out to a 7-0 lead. SUU continued to cut into the deficit, taking its first lead with 8:02 on the clock (20-19). The Thunderbirds pushed their lead up to eight in the following minutes, using a 10-3 spurt to make it a 30-22 game. Southern Utah would close out the half, taking a six-point advantage into the break (33-27).

SUU carried its momentum into the second half, using a 7-0 run to push its lead to 11 with 17:31 left (40-29). The Lancers would keep the game close, cutting the visitors’ lead to one with only 49 seconds to play (58-57). A pair of missed CBU free throws with 16 seconds left gave the ball back to SUU, who sealed the win with a pair of their own free throws with 8 seconds left. Cal Baptist had a chance to send the game to overtime but missed the game-tying three-point attempt in the closing seconds to seal the 60-57 Southern Utah victory.

With the victory, the Thunderbirds improved to 10-13 overall – 2-7 in the WAC – while ending a five-game losing streak.

Jamir Simpson led the T-birds with a game-high 22 points, while Hercy Miller added 14.

Up next

SUU (10-13, 2-7 WAC) will return home to host Abilene Christian on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The T-birds and Wildcats will face off at 6:30 p.m. MT, and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

Women’s basketball

SUU started the game well, holding a 16-13 advantage after the opening quarter. Cal Baptist would jump in front momentarily just over two minutes into the second period (17-16), but the T-birds would take the lead back just moments later. With the game tied at 19, SUU put together a 7-0 spurt to jump ahead, 26-19. The Thunderbirds continued to build on their lead, taking a 15-point lead to the halftime break, 43-28.

While it appeared that SUU held a comfortable lead, the Lancers began to chip away in the third quarter. CBU started the period on a 9-0 run, cutting the home team’s lead down to six (43-37). The lead continued to shrink, with Cal Baptist regaining the lead with 1:14 left in the quarter, 49-47. The T-birds answered with four quick points to take a 51-49 lead into the final period.

Quarter four was back-and-forth, but the Lancers outscored SUU 20-15 in the period, securing a 69-66 comeback win in the final seconds.

With the loss, Southern Utah falls to 4-18 on the season, including 2-7 in conference play. The defeat is the third straight for SUU.

The Thunderbirds struggled in multiple ways in the loss, shooting 34.8 percent from the field, and just 24.1 percent from three. SUU also committed 17 turnovers and lost the points in the paint battle, 42-26.

Samantha Johnson led the T-birds on offense in the loss, scoring 18 points.

Coach Mason postgame

Up next

Southern Utah (4-18, 2-7 WAC) travels to Texas to battle Abilene Christian on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The Thunderbirds will tangle with the Wildcats at 12 p.m. MT, and the game can be seen on ESPN+.