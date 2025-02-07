As the House of Representatives, we’re pushing forward legislation to bolster our energy infrastructure and secure our state’s vital water resources. I’m proud to have passed multiple bills that assist in this mission.

Highlights of the Week

My first bill of the session has officially passed through legislation with HCR 1: Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Grand County Water Conservancy District passing unanimously in the Senate. I’m happy this bill that helps address the water issues of Northern Grand County has been supported through every step of legislation. It will now move on to the Governor for signing.

It was a busy week presenting on the House Floor as HB 41: Water Policy Amendments, HB 47: Public Lands Watering Rights, HB 249: Nuclear Power Amendments, and HB 253: Agriculture and Food Amendments were all heard by the House of Representatives where each passed unanimously. I’m proud to have passed these bills that help Utah now, and Utah’s future. They will now move on to the Senate for further consideration.

I presented HB 239: Disaster Funds Revisions in the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment committee on Monday. This bill modifies funding to help ensure areas in Rural Utah have the money and support to combat natural disasters, such as flooding, that those communities face. It passed through committee with a unanimous vote.

On Tuesday, I was joined on the hill by North Sevier High School students led by their history and government teacher Rodney Hurd. It was great to have this class see our government in action and experience this vital process. Caden Johnson, a Senior from North Sevier High School, joined us for the remainder of the week as a shadow intern. Caden is a very ambitious and bright young man. He was very helpful during his time shadowing. It’s important to provide students from Rural Utah with these opportunities.

I was recently appointed to the Constitutional Defense Council (CDC) by the Speaker, and we met this Wednesday. We discussed concerns and ways we can preserve our state’s rights, particularly in the fight for RS 2477 roads. This council will continue to meet and fight for access to lands in our rural communities.

Our weekly Rural Caucus was held Friday morning. It’s always a great opportunity to meet with leaders from Rural Utah to voice their concerns and share victories.

We also presented a citation for Kim and Darlene Robinson from Robinson Transportation in the House and Senate on Wednesday. We’re grateful for all they do to serve Rural Utah and the state of Utah.

Committees

My two committees, House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment and House Public Utilities and Energy, both met throughout this week and heard some great legislation. I support multi-use of public lands and will celebrate legislation that makes that possible.

Request for Appropriations

I presented my final two request for appropriations (RFA’s) to the Economic and Community Development Appropriations Subcommittee on Monday. The first request was to secure funds for the Sevier County Archivist and fifteen mayor appointed historians. It’s important to support efforts like these to preserve the history of our rural communities.

My RFA for Central Utah Food Sharing was presented next. These funds would help address families with food shortages in Central Utah counties: Juab, Millard, Piute, Sevier, and Wayne. The funds would go towards a new freezer, a van, computer data program, and more. This program would help address issues and would help these Rural Utah communities.

It has been an extremely active week, as my colleagues and I passed 45 bills. With the move to two floor times a day, we plan to keep up this pace and continue to pass legislation that is good for Utah. Your involvement is vital to our process, please make your voice heard. Please feel free to attend any public meetings or attend online to listen and testify.

Contact me through phone or email; [email protected], (435) 979-6578, or contact my intern Joe Boyle; [email protected], (386) 420-3096.

Thank you for your continued support.