|
|
Building a Stronger Future for Utah
|
Things have begun to amp up as we approach the halfway mark of the 2025 legislative session. Every day this week my colleagues and I have hit the ground running, meeting on the House oor to discuss, debate, and pass legislation that will have a positive impact on Utah’s future. We’re pushing forward legislation to bolster our energy infrastructure, expand opportunities in higher education, and secure our state’s vital water resources. Make sure you continue to follow along with the process by reading my newsletters, connecting with me on social media, or watching live streams of our meetings at le.utah.gov.
|
|
My Initiative to Promote Transparency
|As your Representative, I am proud to serve the people of Iron County and District 71. I firmly believe elected officials work for the people that put them in office. Therefore, you, the people, should have more say in the decisions that affect your daily lives. That’s why I’m running H.B. 408: School Board Amendments, which ensures voters have a voice on significant local issues.
|
|
Advocates for Our Community
|I am always grateful to escape from meetings for the chance to meet so many passionate individuals and groups advocating for causes that strengthen our community. Shoutout to the Cedar City Youth Council, Parowan Youth Coalition, SUU students from the Leavitt Center, Canyon Creek Services, and every constituent who stopped by the Capitol to meet with me. Thank you for your dedication and engagement!
|
|
Legislative Updates
|
This week, I presented four important pieces of legislation in different House Committees:
It’s an honor to represent you and work on policies that will strengthen our community. As always, I am here to listen and advocate for what matters most to you. Thank you for your continued support!
|
|
|
I would love to hear from you!
|