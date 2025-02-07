This week, I presented four important pieces of legislation in different House Committees: H.B. 141: Adoption Modifications – This bill has been passed through the House and is now with the Senate to be introduced and assigned a committee.

H.B. 104: Firearm Safety Amendments – Passed through the House Education Committee and has been placed on the 3rd reading calendar.

H.B. 240: Urban Farming Amendments – Held In Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee for further deliberation.

H.B. 153: Hunting Amendments – Passed through the Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee to now move to the House floor. It’s an honor to represent you and work on policies that will strengthen our community. As always, I am here to listen and advocate for what matters most to you. Thank you for your continued support!