SALT LAKE CITY – The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, an outreach department of Southern Utah University, has secured the rights to host the ‘State Games of America’ in 2030 in Utah’s capital city.

The long-time rights holder to Utah’s official state games will partner with the National Congress of State Games and Sports Salt Lake to host the biennial national sports competition, which will take place in venues around Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County the last week of July in 2030. The successful bid was announced in a press conference at the Utah State Capitol building, with speakers including Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox, U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy, SUU President Mindy Benson, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

The State Games of America is part of the National Congress of State Games (NCSG), a membership organization of 30 Summer State Games and 10 Winter State Games organizations. The NCSG is a member of the United States Olympic Committee’s Affiliated Organizations Council. The mission of the NCSG is to support State Games member organizations in the promotion of health, fitness and character building through multi-sport competitions and physical activities all across the USA.

As part of the event, approximately 10,000 athletes from around the country will participate in over 40 sports and activities as part of the event. All interested athletes and teams from Utah are automatically eligible to participate in the event. This will be the first time Utah has hosted the national event, with recent host cities including San Diego and Ames, Iowa at Iowa State University. The event is estimated to bring an economic impact to Salt Lake County of approximately 14,000 hotel room nights.

Quotes from the press conference

Gov. Spencer J. Cox: “I am thrilled that Utah has been selected to host the 2030 State Games of America. This opportunity is a reflection of the incredible partnerships and collaboration that make our state such a special place — where business, community and passion for sports come together. I look forward to seeing Utah shine as a welcoming host for the 2030 State Games of America.”

President Mindy Benson, Southern Utah University: “Year after year, since 1986, we have brought athletes of all ages and abilities from across the state together in competition and camaraderie at the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. As we now prepare to host the State Games of America in 2030, we embrace the immense responsibility of stewarding this prestigious event and are excited to extend a legacy that inspires athletes and enriches communities across the nation.”

U.S. Representative Celeste Maloy, Utah 2nd District: “This decade just became a lot more exciting for Utah. I’m proud to see southern Utahns working with partners at the local, state, and national levels to bring the State Games of America to Salt Lake City. Under the leadership of SUU’s Utah Summer Games, and in collaboration with state leaders and the National Congress of State Games, this premier sporting event will have a lasting impact on local communities. I hope these games foster a sense of unity among athletes as they travel from across the country to participate in this traditional event.”

Kevin Cummings, National Congress of State Games: “The State Games of America is the biennial National Championship event that brings together medal winning participants of all ages and abilities from nearly 30 member states for Olympic-style competitions and events. With a strong State Games organization in Utah under the direction of Jon Oglesby, the support of Clay Partain and Sports Salt Lake, and the wealth of natural and cultural attractions in the area as well as Salt Lake City’s designation as a two-time Olympic Games host, we are excited to bring the State Games of America to Salt Lake in 2030 for what should be a memorable and inspiring experience for all participants.”

Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake County: “Salt Lake County is proud to host the State Games of America in 2030, showcasing the incredible opportunities for sports and recreation in our community. From world-class skiing and climbing to vibrant hiking trails and an extensive network of venues for organized sports, Salt Lake County stands out as a destination where athletes of all ages and abilities can thrive. We look forward to welcoming competitors and spectators from across the nation to experience the unparalleled beauty and energy of our region.”

Jon Oglesby, Executive Director, Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games: “This is a great day for the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, Southern Utah University, and the State of Utah. Today’s announcement is a story of one of Utah’s signature sporting events, forged in the heart of southern Utah, getting an opportunity to shine its light in Utah’s capital city and welcome the entire country to our beautiful state. We are honored to have the opportunity to host friends and neighbors from around the country in July 2030 in Salt Lake City.”