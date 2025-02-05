CEDAR CITY — Canyon View Middle School and Canyon View High School were placed in secure and hold protocols for about 20 minutes this morning following reports of an alleged threat by a student. Information was brought to the school’s attention as students were arriving at school and a secure entry was implemented.

After a thorough investigation by law enforcement, including the detainment of a student, it was found that the security measures were set in motion by a repost of a threat that has been circulated through social media throughout the country. No credible threat was actually made to Canyon View Middle School or its students.

Iron County School District is grateful for those members of our community who came forward with information. We remind parents and students, as well as our community, if you see something, say something. Together we can continue to maintain a safe school environment for our students and staff.