The Southern Utah basketball teams faced Abilene Christian on Saturday, with the Wildcats securing victories over the Thunderbirds.

Here are recaps of both games, beginning with the men’s basketball 84-70 loss and then the women’s basketball 74-52 defeat.

Men’s basketball

The men’s basketball team could not build on its Thursday win, never leading in a home loss to Abilene Christian.

It didn’t take ACU long to take control, as they took their first double-digit lead just over six minutes into the game (19-8). SUU was able to get within six in the first half, but a 21-7 run by the Wildcats put them ahead by 20, 40-20. Heading into the halftime break, Abilene Christian led 51-32.

The second half saw the deficit grow even further, as the visitors pushed their advantage to 29 (73-44). Southern Utah closed the game well but it was too little too late, as the home team was defeated 84-70.

SUU shot just 42.3 percent from the field in the loss, while ACU shot a scorching 55.4 percent. The T-birds committed 22 turnovers to just 10 for the Wildcats, while also losing the battle in the paint (42 points to 22) and fastbreak points (20-4).

Coach Jeter postgame

Up next

SUU (10-14, 2-8 WAC) will host a pair of in-state rivals next.

First, the T-birds will battle the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Thursday, Feb. 13 before tangling with first-place Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Both games will tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Women’s basketball

Facing the Wildcats on the road, SUU trailed from start to finish while suffering its fourth straight loss.

ACU held a nine-point lead after the opening quarter, holding the T-birds to just nine points in the frame (18-9). Just over three minutes into the second quarter the Wildcats took their first double-digit advantage (26-15), ultimately taking a 19-point lead into the halftime break, 38-19.

Abilene Christian pushed its lead up to 20 for the first time in the third quarter (51-30), leading by as many as 24 late in the period. The advantage grew to 28 in the fourth (68-40) as the Wildcats eventually secured a 74-52 win.

Ava Uhrich led SUU in scoring, tallying 24 points.

Southern Utah shot a mere 35.7 percent in the game (20-of-56), including only 20 percent from the three-point line (5-of-25).

Up next

The T-birds (4-19, 2-8 WAC) hit the road for two rivalry games next week.

SUU will first travel to St. George to take on Utah Tech on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. MT before taking on Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. MT.

Both matchups can be seen on ESPN+.