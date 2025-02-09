By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz
The Southern Utah basketball teams faced Abilene Christian on Saturday, with the Wildcats securing victories over the Thunderbirds.
Here are recaps of both games, beginning with the men’s basketball 84-70 loss and then the women’s basketball 74-52 defeat.
Men’s basketball
The men’s basketball team could not build on its Thursday win, never leading in a home loss to Abilene Christian.
It didn’t take ACU long to take control, as they took their first double-digit lead just over six minutes into the game (19-8). SUU was able to get within six in the first half, but a 21-7 run by the Wildcats put them ahead by 20, 40-20. Heading into the halftime break, Abilene Christian led 51-32.
The second half saw the deficit grow even further, as the visitors pushed their advantage to 29 (73-44). Southern Utah closed the game well but it was too little too late, as the home team was defeated 84-70.
SUU shot just 42.3 percent from the field in the loss, while ACU shot a scorching 55.4 percent. The T-birds committed 22 turnovers to just 10 for the Wildcats, while also losing the battle in the paint (42 points to 22) and fastbreak points (20-4).
Coach Jeter postgame
Up next
SUU (10-14, 2-8 WAC) will host a pair of in-state rivals next.
First, the T-birds will battle the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Thursday, Feb. 13 before tangling with first-place Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Both games will tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.
Women’s basketball
Facing the Wildcats on the road, SUU trailed from start to finish while suffering its fourth straight loss.
ACU held a nine-point lead after the opening quarter, holding the T-birds to just nine points in the frame (18-9). Just over three minutes into the second quarter the Wildcats took their first double-digit advantage (26-15), ultimately taking a 19-point lead into the halftime break, 38-19.
Abilene Christian pushed its lead up to 20 for the first time in the third quarter (51-30), leading by as many as 24 late in the period. The advantage grew to 28 in the fourth (68-40) as the Wildcats eventually secured a 74-52 win.
Ava Uhrich led SUU in scoring, tallying 24 points.
Southern Utah shot a mere 35.7 percent in the game (20-of-56), including only 20 percent from the three-point line (5-of-25).
Up next
The T-birds (4-19, 2-8 WAC) hit the road for two rivalry games next week.
SUU will first travel to St. George to take on Utah Tech on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. MT before taking on Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. MT.
Both matchups can be seen on ESPN+.