Families and children are the heart of our community. As your Representative, I’m committed to helping children find stable, loving homes while reducing the burdens faced by prospective adoptive parents. I’m proud to sponsor H.B. 141: Adoption Modifications, which creates exceptions to the pre-placement adoption evaluation requirements. This bill recognizes and formalizes long-standing relationships and living arrangements for children in need of a stable home. It also reduces unnecessary hurdles for prospective parents who were previously married to the child’s legal guardian or have lived with the child for at least 180 days. While maintaining protections, the bill offers more flexibility for families, ensuring that the child’s best interests remain the primary focus in the adoption process.