|Week two of the 66th Legislature has been an exciting and productive one for Utah, and I’m proud to represent District 71 as we continue working to strengthen our state. We’ve made great strides to expand career and technical training, reduce regulatory burdens for our workforce, and keep costs low for students and families. I’m committed to ensuring that District 71 and all of Utah remains a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family.
|Supporting Urban Farming
|I’m dedicated to supporting the growth and success of our community, which is why I’m sponsoring H.B. 240: Urban Farming Amendments. This bill aims to promote urban farming and provide tax reductions to urban farmers, helping them thrive and contribute to our local economy. I’ll always advocate for policies that benefit our community and make District 71 an even better place to live!
|Supporting Families in Our Community
|Families and children are the heart of our community. As your Representative, I’m committed to helping children find stable, loving homes while reducing the burdens faced by prospective adoptive parents. I’m proud to sponsor H.B. 141: Adoption Modifications, which creates exceptions to the pre-placement adoption evaluation requirements. This bill recognizes and formalizes long-standing relationships and living arrangements for children in need of a stable home. It also reduces unnecessary hurdles for prospective parents who were previously married to the child’s legal guardian or have lived with the child for at least 180 days. While maintaining protections, the bill offers more flexibility for families, ensuring that the child’s best interests remain the primary focus in the adoption process.
Keeping Utah’s Youth Safe
|As we progress through this session, I am committed to passing H.B. 104: Firearm Safety Amendments. This bill focuses on educating our youth to prevent accidental firearm-related deaths by teaching proper firearm handling and safety. It’s not about being “pro-gun” or “anti-gun” — it’s about acknowledging that improperly stored guns pose a severe danger to our children.
|Here is a list of bills I am sponsoring this session
|H.B. 45 First Substitute Irrigation Amendments
H.B. 104 Firearm Safety in Schools Amendments
H.B. 141 Adoption Modifications
H.B. 147 Aquatic Invasive Species Amendments
H.B. 153 Hunting Amendments
H.B. 162 Transportation Funding Amendments
H.B. 213 Voting Revisions
H.B. 240 Urban Farming Assessment Amendments
