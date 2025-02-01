An Iron County man and woman have been charged with multiple felonies following an investigation into allegations of serious crimes against a minor.

Kacey D. Zufelt, 34, of Cedar City, was arrested on Jan. 23, 2025, on two counts of Rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, also a first-degree felony.

According to court documents filed in 5th District Court, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in April 2024 after receiving a report regarding suspected abuse.

The investigation included interviews conducted at the Weber County Children’s Justice Center, where the minor involved provided statements regarding the alleged offenses.

In addition to the first-degree felony charges, Zufelt was charged in December 2024 with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, a month before his January arrest.

Prosecutors allege that before June 1, 2024, Zufelt acted with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the investigation, prosecution, or conviction of an individual in a case involving a first-degree felony.

“When the Sheriff’s Office went to extract data from the devices, it was discovered that the phones had been erased and factory-reset only days prior to the devices being seized. One phone also had been tampered with by having the cover taken off the SIM card slot. The cover is deformed as if an object was used to force the cover open,” the affidavit states.

Shayla Vanderpool, 40, of Cedar City, has also been charged in connection with the case and faces one count of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

Since Vanderpool was issued a summons rather than being arrested, details of her involvement remain unclear. However, under Utah criminal code 76-8-306, obstruction of justice occurs when an individual knowingly hinders an investigation by concealing information, destroying evidence, providing false information, or assisting a suspect in avoiding law enforcement.

In Utah, obstruction of justice is a second-degree felony when the underlying offense is a capital or first-degree felony, as is the case here.

Prosecutors have not disclosed the specific actions leading to her charge.