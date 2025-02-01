By Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah University Athletics is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the next class of the SUU Athletics Hall of Fame!

Do you know an outstanding former Thunderbird athlete, coach, staff member, or contributor who has left a lasting impact on SUU Athletics? Now is the time to honor their legacy by submitting a nomination!

Hall of Fame Categories:

Athletes – Must have competed at SUU for at least two seasons, achieved significant athletic and academic success, and been out of eligibility for at least five years.

– Must have competed at SUU for at least two seasons, achieved significant athletic and academic success, and been out of eligibility for at least five years. Coaches – Must have had a minimum five-year tenure at SUU and made a significant impact on their program. Candidates must be five years removed from their position.

– Must have had a minimum five-year tenure at SUU and made a significant impact on their program. Candidates must be five years removed from their position. Athletic Staff – SUU graduates or individuals who have served at least 15 years at SUU with notable contributions to intercollegiate athletics.

– SUU graduates or individuals who have served at least 15 years at SUU with notable contributions to intercollegiate athletics. Teams – Recognized for conference, regional, or national championships, school records, and top national rankings.

– Recognized for conference, regional, or national championships, school records, and top national rankings. Non-Athlete Contributors & Athlete/Contributors – Individuals who have provided outstanding support and service to SUU Athletics.

General Considerations for Selection:

Athletic and academic achievements at SUU

Longevity and impact on the program

Championships, records, and awards

Successes and contributions after leaving SUU

Integrity, sportsmanship, and commitment to the university’s values

The Hall of Fame Class is selected every other year, with a minimum of three and a maximum of ten inductees per cycle.

Nomination Deadline:

All nominations must be submitted by February 28, 2025, to be considered for the upcoming class.

Submit Your Nomination:

To nominate a deserving candidate, please visit https://suutbirds.com/ sports/2023/9/19/hall-of-fame- nomination.aspx for more details.

Join us in celebrating the rich history of SUU Athletics by recognizing those who have shaped its legacy. Nominate today!