Making a return trip to Provo, the SUU gymnastics team recorded the top finish at the Friday night tri-meet, scoring 195.825. The T-birds defeated BYU (195.550) and UC Davis (194.100) to continue their strong start to the season.

The Flippin’ Birds notched the event’s top scores on the floor exercise and uneven bars, while Brinlee Christensen secured the all-around title with a 38.950 score. Ellie Cacciola recorded the top beam score (9.875), and both Taylor Gull and Mia Hampton secured the high mark of 9.900 in the floor exercise.

Rotation One – Beam

Southern Utah began the evening on the beam, securing a score of 48.700. Elliot Bringhurst started the night with a 9.050 before Brinlee Christensen tallied 9.625. Niya Randolph followed with a 9.775 before Ellie Cacciola recorded a team-high 9.875. Riley Miller (9.750) and Maria Ferguson (9.675) then wrapped up the first rotation.

Ellie STICKS it on beam for a 9.875 😮‍💨 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/cMgujGjJ4U — SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) February 1, 2025

Rotation Two – Floor

The T-birds began the second rotation with a slim lead over UC Davis while trailing the host Cougars. SUU notched a 49.250 on the floor exercise, the team’s highest rotation score of the evening.

Mia Hampton dazzled at the start, scoring an impressive 9.900. Alyssa Fernandez followed with a solid 9.800, with Christensen recording a 9.825. Randolph was next with 9.800 before Cacciola added 9.825 and Taylor Gull totaled a season-high 9.900 for the Flippin’ Birds.

Mia with a fantastic 9️⃣.9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ on floor 👈😉 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/ZgYadpzXfQ — SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) February 1, 2025

Taylor adds a SECOND 9.900 to SUU’s score on the floor 🤯 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/S6s5mE1XRg — SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) February 1, 2025

Rotation Three – Vault

SUU would head to the vault for the third rotation, securing a 48.825 score. Cacciola started with 9.725, while Mackenzie Kelly and Hampton followed with scores of 9.750 and 9.775, respectively. Trista Goodman then posted a 9.775 before Randolph (9.800) and Christensen (9.700) finished up on the vault for the T-birds.

Niya takes a 9.800 to lead the team on vault 👏 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/ZEml3VxYjO — SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) February 1, 2025

Rotation Four – Uneven Bars

Southern Utah moved to the uneven bars for the final rotation with a .400 advantage over the Cougars and Aggies. The T-birds would total 49.050, securing the top spot at the Provo tri-meet.

Christensen began the rotation with 9.800, which Isabella Neff followed with 9.850. Hampton then added a 9.825 before Goodman recorded a 9.775 score. Randolph stumbled to 9.175 before Ferguson recorded a 9.800, securing the first-place finish and a final score of 195.825.

Bella with a beautiful landing to bring it home on bars 💪 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/aTZ1r4bE5q — SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) February 1, 2025

Up next

The Flippin’ Birds will make their season debut in front of the home crowd at the America First Events Center next.

SUU will face conference opponent Sacramento State on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. MT, and the meet can be seen via the Overnght streaming service.

Caption: Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics